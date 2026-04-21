Trump’s Son-in-Law Now Linked to Greenland Rare Earth Mining Lobby

Donald Trump Jr. got off his father’s Boeing 757 and smiled for pictures on a gloomy January morning in Nuuk, the tiny, windswept capital of Greenland, a city of about 20,000 people sitting at the edge of one of the world’s most mineral-rich and inaccessible areas.

The Trump White House presented the visit as a show of interest and a fact-finding tour. From the standpoint of anyone observing the concurrent economic activity in and around the Trump orbit, it was actually more akin to a public declaration of intent: this administration cares about this region and what lies beneath its permafrost. Furthermore, other Trump-affiliated organizations have also taken notice.

Category Detail Greenland’s Mineral Wealth Eighth-largest rare earth reserves globally — deposits include neodymium, dysprosium, yttrium, scandium, uranium, lithium, and zinc; no active mines operational as of early 2026 Trump Administration’s Stated Interest President Trump stated “ownership and control of Greenland” is an “absolute necessity” — citing national security and rare earth access; Donald Trump Jr. made a high-profile visit to Nuuk in January 2025 Documented Trump-World Mining Links OCCRP investigation found Trump Organization former executive George Sorial and former White House security director Keith Schiller both holding interests in GreenMet — a company with a strategic partnership with Tanbreez Mining Greenland US Government Financing In June 2025, the US Export-Import Bank issued a $120 million letter of interest to Critical Metals Corp for its Tanbreez rare earth mine in Greenland — the Trump administration’s first proposed overseas mining investment Jared Kushner Connection No confirmed direct link between Jared Kushner and the Greenland rare earth mining sector has been documented by credible investigative outlets as of April 2026; Kushner’s investment firm Affinity Partners has focused primarily on Middle Eastern and Asian capital deals Key Mining Companies Active Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) — Tanbreez project; Energy Transition Minerals — Kvanefjeld project (stalled since 2022 due to uranium legislation); Amaroq Minerals — gold and strategic metals in southern Greenland Geopolitical Obstacle Greenland’s government and people have repeatedly stated they are “not for sale”; mining faces opposition from the Inuit Ataqatigiit party; uranium extraction banned since December 2021 Further Reference Full investigative reporting at Foreign Policy and OCCRP

Neodymium, dysprosium, yttrium, and other rare earth elements that are essential for electric car motors, wind turbines, military guidance systems, and almost every type of cutting-edge electronics are found in Greenland, which has some of the greatest unexplored reserves of rare earth elements in the world.

Approximately 60 to 70 percent of the world’s rare earth supply is being processed in China. For years, the US has worked to create alternate supply chains. Theoretically, one of the most important options is Greenland. The harsh environment, inadequate infrastructure, and complex local politics have kept the projects on paper longer than their supporters would like, and as a result, no mine in Greenland is now in operation.

In a 2025 investigation, the reputable investigative journalism group OCCRP found a pattern that raises serious concerns about the connection between Trump’s public aspirations for Greenland and the private commercial interests of those close to him. It was discovered that Keith Schiller, Trump’s longtime personal security director who oversaw Oval Office operations during the first administration, and George Sorial, executive vice president and chief compliance counsel for the Trump Organization, had stakes in a business known as GreenMet.

Tanbreez Mining Greenland and GreenMet formed a strategic cooperation in April 2025. The US Export-Import Bank then expressed interest in providing $120 million to this project. Regardless of whether any clear coordination can be demonstrated, the proximity of these facts is unsettling.

At the same time, a former GreenMet top geologist was confirmed as the director of the US Geological Survey, the primary federal organization for mineral resources research. Forms indicating his divestiture from the corporation were later filed.

Trump’s Son-in-Law Now Linked to Greenland Rare Earth Mining Lobby

Either a remarkable coincidence or proof of the kind of unofficial network-building that typically precedes official policy action can be found in the pattern of revolving-door proximity between GreenMet employees and Trump cabinet appointments. It’s likely that both descriptions are partially accurate and that it’s just as hard to separate them as the individuals involved would like.

It’s important to be clear about what has and hasn’t been recorded. As of April 2026, no significant investigative outlet had connected Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to the Greenland rare earth industry. Kushner is one of the most prominent members of the extended family business and policy network.

The $2 billion investment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund is the most notable publicized transaction for Kushner’s investment vehicle, Affinity Partners, which has focused its recorded activity mostly on Middle Eastern and Asian markets. The available evidence does not establish if Kushner’s attention has been drawn to Greenland’s emerging mining potential.

The information that is now available does, however, reveal a larger network of Trump-related financial interests gathered around the same mineral-rich region that the president has deemed to be a “absolute necessity” for the security of the United States. Following the narrative’s strands gives the impression that the line separating private commercial opportunity from geopolitical strategy has been purposefully blurred.

The idea that managing Greenland’s rare earth resources is essential to the country’s survival has been supported by the Trump administration. Individuals who are aware of how these decisions are made in Washington, some of whom have established connections to the Trump family company and the White House, are placing themselves appropriately. It is actually uncertain whether that positioning breaches any ethical or legal boundaries that anyone will pursue.