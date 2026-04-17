Radio X Best Of British 2026 : Oasis Wins Again, Ozzy Enters the Top 100, and ’90s Nostalgia Still Rules British Music

Radio X revealed their number one on Easter Monday at seven o’clock in the evening, when the bank holiday weekend was coming to a conclusion and the unique calm of a British spring settled across the nation. Oasis was the place. The title was “Live Forever.” It was the same response for the fourth year in a row, and when you listened to the run-up, you had the impression that nobody was shocked or bothered. The 2025 Oasis reunion tour did exactly what these things often do when the music is truly great: it reminded a generation of why they were interested in the first place, and it seems that the listeners who cast their votes in the Radio X poll hadn’t forgotten.

Compared to earlier editions, this year’s Best of British was a more ambitious project. For the first time, the station enlarged the poll from its customary top 100 to a full top 500, using data from Radio X’s family of stations, including Radio X Classic Rock, Radio X 90s, Radio X 00s, and Radio X Chilled, in addition to its primary playlist. This extension was significant since it altered the list’s makeup to represent the diversity of British music rather than just what appeals to a particular format. The results demonstrate that the addition of the Classic Rock audience in particular attracted listeners whose touchstones are located further back in the library. That increased voter base is directly responsible for Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” making its debut appearance in the top ten at number nine. Regardless of the method used, this ranking feels long overdue.

Radio X Best of British 500 — 2026 Key Results Number 1 Oasis — “Live Forever” (1994) — crowned the greatest British song of all time for the fourth consecutive year; voted to the top following Oasis’s hugely successful reunion tour in summer 2025 Number 2 Queen — “Bohemian Rhapsody” (1975) — third consecutive year in second place; remains the most enduring runner-up in the countdown’s history Number 3 The Stone Roses — “I Am The Resurrection” — moved up one place to third; widely interpreted as a tribute to bass player Mani, who passed away in November 2025 Numbers 4 & 5 Oasis — “Slide Away” (4th) and “Champagne Supernova” (5th) — completing a remarkable top five that places Oasis in three of the five highest positions Highest New Entry Wolf Alice — “The Sofa” debuts at number 21, making it the highest-placed new release in the 2026 list; the band also placed “The Last Man On Earth” at 70 and “Don’t Delete The Kisses” at 94 Notable Milestones & Statistics Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Following Ozzy’s death, “Crazy Train” placed at 231 and “Mama I’m Coming Home” at 409 as solo entries; Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” entered the top 100 for the first time at number 69 Fleetwood Mac “The Chain” places at number 9 — first-ever top 10 entry for Fleetwood Mac, boosted by the countdown’s expansion to include Radio X Classic Rock listeners and amid growing reunion rumours 1990s Dominance Over 26% of the 500 songs were released in the 1990s — more than one in four tracks on the entire list; the decade of Britpop, Cool Britannia, and Euro 96 remains unchallenged as the listeners’ favourite era London vs Manchester London: 148 songs from 39 artists (29% of the list). Manchester: 91 songs from 14 artists — the two cities dominate British music’s geographic footprint in the countdown

The top five provide a clear picture of the emotional allegiances of the Radio X listeners. With “Live Forever” at number one, “Slide Away” at number four, and “Champagne Supernova” at number five, Oasis holds three of the five spots. This is a remarkable concentration of a single band’s influence over listeners who have been casting ballots for 10 years. Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which is ranked second for the third consecutive year, is the kind of unchangeable landmark that any list like this requires: a song that transcends the specific preferences of any one subgroup and serves as a nearly universal benchmark for the grandeur of British music. This year, The Stone Roses, which rose one spot to number three with “I Am The Resurrection,” has a significance that goes beyond its ranking.

The Stone Roses’ bassist, Gary “Mani” Mounfield, died in November 2025. The wider British music community responded to his passing in a way that went beyond the typical expressions of grief for a deceased musician; there was something particularly sensitive about the response, an acknowledgement of what he had contributed to the sound of those songs and the culture that developed around them. A one-place improvement for “I Am The Resurrection” in the year of his passing seems unlikely to be purely coincidence, but it is impossible to say with certainty whether his death actually affected the voting or whether the timing was fortuitous. The list seemed to be conveying something that it was unable to articulate clearly.

Radio X Best Of British 2026

The entries for Ozzy Osbourne are located in a comparable registry. After his passing, “Crazy Train” and “Mama I’m Coming Home” debuted at 231 and 409, respectively, and Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” debuted at 69 in the top 100. These are the positions of someone who is being honored, not someone who is being found. Listeners were able to include artists who wouldn’t have fit in 100 spaces because to the countdown’s growth to 500 tracks, and the Ozzy entries indicate that many voters purposefully took advantage of this space in order to express their love for his discography in the year it concluded.

Wolf Alice at number 21 with “The Sofa” stands out as the countdown’s most stunning modern statement in contrast to all of this tribute and reflection. The band’s 2025 performance was outstanding, earning them Record of the Year at Radio X and Group of the Year at the BRITs. Their debut in the Best of British 500 at such a high position, along with two additional entries in the top 100, indicates that they have transitioned from being a critically acclaimed band to something with a wider, more enduring popular resonance. The intriguing question is whether that resonance persists as their next era develops.

The 1990s figure, which accounts for more than 26% of all 500 songs released in that decade, is the kind of statistic that frequently sparks discussions about nostalgia and the incapacity of British music to advance. The easy reading is worth fighting. A selection chosen by listeners who were teenagers in the 1990s will inevitably reflect what shaped the remarkable density of enduring songs that came out of that decade. The question isn’t why the ’90s are so popular, but if today’s music will have the same effect on those in their twenties. At twenty-one, Wolf Alice implies that it might.