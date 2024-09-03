Acer, a global leader in technology, has announced a new strategic partnership with MicroWarehouse, a prominent IT product distributor in Ireland. This collaboration is set to significantly boost Acer’s commercial footprint in Ireland, with a strong focus on the education sector, by ensuring locally held stock for improved customer service.

Starting in September, MicroWarehouse will maintain local inventory of Acer products, facilitating faster and more efficient deliveries across Ireland. This strategic initiative will simplify the procurement process for educational institutions and other businesses seeking reliable, cutting-edge technology solutions.

“We’re excited to partner with MicroWarehouse to enhance our commercial presence in Ireland,” said Ellie Robinson, Head of UK Channel Sales & Currys at Acer UK. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing Irish customers with easier access to our innovative technology. We believe MicroWarehouse’s expertise and extensive distribution network will play a key role in achieving this objective.”

Rory Wilson, CEO of MicroWarehouse, added, “Acer’s strong reputation for quality and innovation perfectly aligns with our mission to offer the best technology solutions to our customers. We’re delighted to include Acer in our portfolio and look forward to working together to deliver greater value to the Irish market.”

This partnership is expected to bring a broad range of Acer’s award-winning products, including laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, and other cutting-edge solutions, to Irish customers through MicroWarehouse’s wide-reaching distribution network.