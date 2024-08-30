Party Party of Rhode Island Advances Ballot Access Initiative

The Party Party of Rhode Island is delighted to announce that it has begun submitting ballot access signatures to city and town halls across the state. This key milestone marks a vital step in the Party Party’s quest to bring new perspectives to Rhode Island’s political arena, with the ultimate goal of achieving 5% (or more) of the vote in the 2024 general election, in order to become the third officially recognised state political party in Rhode Island.

“We are thrilled to have reached this important milestone in our journey to bring meaningful reform to Rhode Island’s political landscape,” said Tony Jones, founder of the Party Party of Rhode Island. “Our success in gathering signatures is a testament to the hard work of our supporters and we are excited to continue building momentum and engaging with voters across the state.”

Over the past several weeks, the Party Party of Rhode Island’s dedicated supporters have been working tirelessly to secure the required number of signatures from registered voters.

Once the ballot access signatures have been fully submitted, the Party Party will focus on engaging with voters throughout the state.

The Party Party of Rhode Island is committed to understanding the concerns of Rhode Islanders and collaborating to tackle the challenges that the state faces.

For more details, please visit www.partyparty.vote or follow us on X @PartyPartyofRI.