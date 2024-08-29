AAEON, a prominent provider of AI and edge computing solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Edge Impulse, a company specializing in on-device machine learning. This collaboration will integrate Edge Impulse’s extensive range of tools with AAEON’s expanding lineup of Fanless Embedded AI Systems powered by NVIDIA® SoMs, enhancing the development and deployment of machine learning and inference models at the edge.

A key link between the two companies is their strong relationships with NVIDIA, a leading AI technology provider. Edge Impulse is a key ecosystem partner for NVIDIA’s development platforms, including the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit and NVIDIA Omniverse. Meanwhile, AAEON has consistently adopted NVIDIA’s latest and most advanced technologies, maintaining its status as an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) with a comprehensive portfolio that includes the full range of NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ modules.

By merging AAEON’s hardware expertise with NVIDIA AI technology and Edge Impulse’s machine learning platform, customers can anticipate faster time-to-market for AI-driven solutions, improved model performance and accuracy, and greater deployment versatility.

“We are thrilled to partner with Edge Impulse, a company known for its innovative machine learning and model training tools,” said Christopher Pham, Marketing Manager at AAEON USA. “Given the overlap in our user bases, particularly in deploying inference and computer vision algorithms on the edge, AAEON customers will greatly benefit from this collaboration,” Pham added.

Edge Impulse co-founder and CEO Zach Shelby expressed similar enthusiasm: “AAEON is a leader in industrial innovation, and we are excited to partner with them to deliver AI solutions that are production-ready. Together, we will explore new and innovative ways to integrate our cutting-edge AI models, designed to support industrial IoT and edge environments, with AAEON’s impressive computing platforms.”