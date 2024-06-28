Amazon bosses are celebrating this financial milestone while denying their staff dignity at work, says GMB.

The GMB union, representing Amazon workers in the UK, responded today to the news that Amazon has reached a company value of $2 trillion for the first time.

Amanda Gearing, GMB Senior Organiser, said:

“As Amazon bosses are no doubt popping champagne corks to celebrate the news, Amazon workers are being treated with contempt.

“They’ve thrown everything at busting attempts by workers to build a better life and win a union

“But Amazon workers themselves are fighting back to get what they deserve.

“Here in Coventry, next week Amazon workers will begin voting in a historic and legally binding vote on union recognition. [2]

“Amazon bosses had better put their glasses down for a moment and remember that this $2 trillion was created on the backs of Amazon workers themselves”.