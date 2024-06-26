SHEIN’s IPO Would Be a ‘Badge of Shame’ for the London Stock Exchange

Reacting to the prospective flotation of the ultra-fast fashion clothing manufacturer SHEIN on the London Stock Exchange, Dominique Muller, an Amnesty International researcher specialising in the garment industry, said:

“Where SHEIN goes, others will try to follow. The UK authorities and the London Stock Exchange should not facilitate SHEIN’s listing until transparent and binding safeguards regarding internationally accepted human rights standards covering its entire supply chain are agreed and applied, and any abuses identified fully remedied.

​“Rewarding SHEIN’s current methods via a flotation would be a badge of shame for the London Stock Exchange, the bankers helping bring it to market, and any investors set to profit from it. It would be an appalling example of a process which delivers for the rich by squeezing the poor. It validates the view that it is acceptable to regard workers and their rights, company products and the environment as expendable – which cheapens us all.

“It is essential the new UK government does not allow a race to the bottom in terms of corporate and human rights standards. It should require companies to prevent serious environmental harms and human rights abuses occurring throughout their entire operations and supply chains. It should enable workers whose rights are abused by company activities anywhere in the world recourse to justice through UK courts.”

A Broken Business Model

SHEIN’s model involves subcontracting the manufacturing of garments through a chain of smaller producers in China, resulting in little transparency and accountability regarding the pay and conditions endured by workers. These workers lack legal rights to assembly or unionise. Often, garment workers for ultra-fast fashion companies are treated as mere costs to be minimised so that the garments can be sold at extremely low prices.

Additionally, many of SHEIN’s garments are made from synthetic fibres derived from fossil fuels, which is environmentally damaging and unsustainable. Much of this fast fashion quickly ends up in landfills, frequently polluting communities in the Global South.

SHEIN says it uses independent auditors to assess pay and conditions at its sub-contractors, but it does not publish any details of its suppliers and cannot explain how it remediates abuses suffered by workers when they are found to have occurred. There is a lack of public disclosure and transparency around the sourcing and traceability of raw materials used by contractors in SHEIN’s supply chain.

SHEIN, founded in China but now headquartered in Singapore, had reportedly filed documents with the UK market’s regulator ahead of a potential London listing. SHEIN has faced accusations that workers in its supply chain have received less than 4 US cents per garment produced, as well the use of cotton harvested by forced labour.

​SHEIN executives recently met with Amnesty representatives and subsequently responded in writing to a series of human rights related questions, including providing some details of its supplier auditing and garment recycling schemes, and its Supplier Community Empowerment Programme.