The average homeowner wastes over £600 on botched DIY jobs in their current property

A study of 2,064 adults on the housing ladder found 29 per cent have had a home improvement project go wrong, leaving 70 per cent of them having to call in a professional.

But 27 per cent chose not to get help from a tradesperson because they felt they could complete the work (59 per cent) and due to financial pressures (53 per cent).

As well as a monetary loss, DIY endeavours have resulted in minor injuries (30 per cent), arguments with the other half (25 per cent) and damage to the property (13 per cent).

While one in eight (12 per cent) have even ended up in A&E.

Common DIY accidents include cutting through a live wire (20 per cent) and getting electrocuted or shocked (16 per cent).

It also emerged 38 per cent currently have an unfinished project in their home, with the oldest having been left untouched for five months.

Mike Fairman, CEO of Checkatrade, which commissioned the research, said: “With cost-of-living pressures continuing to bite, it’s no surprise more homeowners will be wanting to have a go at DIY around the home.

“However, it’s important to know when to call in the experts and not risk arguments with loved ones -or worse, a trip to A&E.

“I would encourage UK homeowners to find a trusted trade expert to not only help them with their home improvement projects but also avoid any DIY disasters too.’’

DIYers are heading to the bigger rooms within the next year

The study also found 45 per cent of those polled intend to carry out jobs around their home during the next 12 months, including painting interiors (54 per cent), wallpapering (32 per cent) and re-grouting or replacing bathroom tiles (30 per cent).

Of those, 21 per cent are planning on dabbling in DIY this August bank holiday weekend.

The living room (28 per cent), dining room (27 per cent) and kitchen (29 per cent) are also the areas homeowners intend to do some DIY this next year.

Similarly, the same three rooms are the top ones which have been currently started but not finished.

Nearly a third (31 per cent) admitted they tend to regret DIY jobs they have started and 53 per cent think they usually take longer than they originally anticipate.

But 45 per cent prefer to try their hand at DIY rather than hire a tradesperson initially.

Almost half (47 per cent) of those polled, via OnePoll, would pay someone to avoid having to do jobs themselves, and 30 per cent have been put off from even attempting it due to a previous disaster.

While 47 per cent are simply scared of doing DIY, with the most dreaded tasks named as painting walls or ceilings (35 per cent), sanding doors and floors (25 per cent) and putting up shelves (23 per cent).

Comparing homeowners around the country, those in the east of England and West Midlands are most accident prone with 26 per cent in each region respectively needing to visit A&E following DIY.

