Quiz puts footballer knowledge to the test

How much of a football fanatic are you when it comes to goal celebrations?

Can you recognise Kylian Mbappe’s two hands across the chest or Luis Suarez giving three kisses?

This quiz puts your knowledge to the test, asking you to match the celebration to the lucky footballer.

There are recognisable kit colours to give you some clues to help reveal all six footballing stars and goal celebrations.

It was designed by betting company CopyBet, which also commissioned research of 2,000 football fans to reveal the top 30 most iconic goal celebrations – with Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Suiii’ spread crowned number one.

Other notable celebrations included Peter Crouch’s ‘robot dance’ in England’s international friendly against Jamaica, Roger Milla’s flagpole dance at Italia ’90 and Jürgen Klinsmann’s dive celebration in 1994.

Nearly half (48 per cent) think these celebrations are so iconic as they help create a spark of fun for the sport, while four in 10 think they help attract the attention of fans around the world.

Iconic goal celebrations

A spokesperson for CopyBet said: “Football celebrations are one of the best things about the game and the funnier or the more outrageous they get the better.

“It’s great to see a wide range feature in the list of iconic goal celebrations, including classics like Gazza’s ‘dentist chair’ and of course the famous Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Suiii’ jump we saw many times at Old Trafford.

“Now, with the new season taking place, and a World Cup year as well, there’s no doubt we’ll be seeing even more celebrations to add to the collection.”

The study also revealed 38 per cent of fans have attempted to do a goal celebration just like their favourite footballing stars – with three in 10 of those performing Ronaldo’s ‘Suiii’ celebration.

Eager fans have also tried to perform Wayne Rooney’s memorable boxing knockout punch, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Rues’ Batman and Robin mask celebration – from their days playing together for German Club Borussia Dortmund.

Of those who rejoice when scoring, 47 per cent like the style of the celebration and 45 per cent agree they are just huge fans of the sport.

And 47 per cent feel like an elite footballer whenever they perform a goal celebration.

But the poll, via OnePoll, also revealed the most embarrassing goal celebrations, including Mesut Ozil’s iconic thumb suck for Arsenal, Kevin Nolan’s horrendous chicken dance and Daniel Sturridge’s arm wave dance.

While Jose Mourinho’s celebratory knee slide when managing Inter Milan against Barcelona in the 2010 Champions League semi-final was named the most iconic manager celebration of all time.

However, 56 per cent of adults admit they are not fans of pre-organised goal celebrations, with 39 per cent feeling footballers have too much time on their hands to plan such an occasion.

And a third think watching footballers perform a goal celebration can be a cringe-worthy experience.

Footballer character

Nearly half (45 per cent) have been annoyed when a former player has celebrated a goal in front of their club’s fans, with 15 per cent believing a player shouldn’t be celebrating against their former team.

Despite this, 56 per cent think goal celebrations provide a good insight into a footballer’s character and 38 per cent reckon they have drastically improved in the last decade.

As well as celebrations, football fans have also copied player’s charity work (33 per cent), haircut styles (28 per cent) and certain words or phrases (26 per cent).

The spokesperson for CopyBet added: “Goal celebrations have become so integrated within football that people are now familiar or even copying them from around the world.

“Clearly there is a lot of preparation that goes into these celebrations and there is a time and place to perfect them according to fans – but overall, you can’t deny it as something people will continue to enjoy for generations to come.”

Top 20 football goal celebrations of all-time

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Suiii’ spread

Peter Crouch’s robot dance

Lionel Messi’s two fingers to the sky

Paul Gascoigne’s dentist chair

Eric Cantona’s boss man stance

Thierry Henry’s stone-cold knee slide after his solo goal against Spurs

Roger Milla’s corner flag dance

Alan Shearer’s one arm raise

Wayne Rooney’s boxing knockout punch

Jurgen Klinsmann’s dive

Kylian Mbappe’s two hands across the chest

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Rues’ Batman and Robin

Luis Suarez’s three kisses

Fabrizio Ravanelli’s shirt over head

Mario Balotelli’s – why always me?

Emmanuel Adebayor’s knee slide

Robbie Keane’s Cartwheel

Nani’s acrobatic backflip

Jamie Vardy kicking the corner flag

Edinson Cavani’s The Archer

Top five football goal celebrations people have copied

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Suiii’ spread

Lionel Messi’s two fingers to the sky

Wayne Rooney’s boxing knockout punch

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Rues’ Batman & Robin

Kylian Mbappe’s two hands across the chest

Top five worst/most embarrassing goal celebrations

Mesut Ozil’s thumb suck

Kevin Nolan’s chicken dance

Daniel Sturridge’s arm wave dance

Wayne Rooney’s boxing knockout punch

Alan Shearer’s one arm raise

Top five manager football goal celebrations

Jose Mourinho’s knee slide (Inter vs Barcelona)

Bobby Robson’s jig (England vs Belgium)

Diego Maradona’s stomach slide (Argentina vs Peru)

Paulo Di Canio’s charge into fans after injury time winner (Swindon vs Northampton)

Carlo Ancelotti’s ice cool look while drinking a latte (Everton vs Spurs)

