The top 50 TV catchphrases used in everyday life revealed

Is that your final answer? TV fans can test their knowledge of popular TV catchphrases in this new quiz.

Can you tell the Bridgerton lines from those spoken in the Simpsons? And what characters uttered the famous sayings?

The quiz was put together after a survey revealed the TV catchphrases people use most in everyday life, with Victor Meldrew’s ‘I don’t believe it’ coming out on top – more than 30 years after it was first aired.

A poll of 2,000 adults saw the iconic line, spoken by Richard Wilson in One Foot in the Grave, top the list of the 50 TV sayings which have become part of daily conversations.

Little Britain’s ‘Computer says no’ took second place, followed by Del Boy’s classic line from Only Fools and Horses, ‘Lovely jubbly’.

A second line from the hit comedy, ‘You plonker’, also made it into the top 10.

Other popular phrases used in real life conversations included Homer Simpson’s ‘D’oh’, Catherine Tate’s ‘Am I bovvered’ and Joey’s ‘how you doin’?’ from Friends.

Lines become part of the lingo

It also emerged 80 per cent of adults use TV catchphrases in everyday conversation, and 76 per cent of those even use sayings from shows they’ve not actually watched.

Following the findings, a quiz has been created to test viewers’ knowledge of who said what.

Michelle Wilding-Baker, spokesperson for Freesat, which commissioned the study and quiz said: “TV has a huge influence on our lives, and what at first seems like a fairly basic line can very quickly become part of everyday language.

“It’s great to see that UK shows have done so well, while comedy also seems to be very successful at introducing lines into people’s language.

“It just goes to show how important it is for a catchphrase to make us laugh in order to make it memorable.

“We’re also pleased to see the mix of shows – some older quotes as well as more modern lines have made it into the top 50.”

The study also found those who repeat lines from a TV show do so an average of twice a week.

More than seven in 10 of those (71 per cent) use them when talking to friends and family, while 28 per cent get them into conversation with colleagues or their boss.

Others utter the iconic phrases in text messages (24 per cent), social media (18 per cent) and even in work emails (nine per cent).

While more than one in 20 (seven per cent) have used them in a job interview.

Of the parents who use TV catchphrases in everyday life, 37 per cent admit their children also now use the same sayings, despite some of the youngsters not even watching the shows themselves.

Tv shows can have life-long impact

But it doesn’t always go to plan, as 27 per cent of all adults polled have had someone use a TV quote on them that they didn’t understand.

And 30 per cent have felt old when using or hearing a line from a show, because they or the other person didn’t understand the reference due to the generation difference.

More than one in 10 (12 per cent) of those polled, via OnePoll, have even ended up rowing with someone, about what show it was from (55 per cent) or whether it was used in the right context (52 per cent).

Other ways people weave TV into their lives include visiting a TV location (20 per cent), buying merchandise (18 per cent) or an item of clothing they have seen a character wear (14 per cent)

But 14 per cent have also named a pet after their favourite show or character and nine per cent have done the same with their children.

Michelle Wilding-Baker, from Freesat, added: “A TV show can not only provide a talking point but can stay with us and impact our lives in so many ways.

“It is a huge part of our culture and as the number of channels and shows grow, is something that is only going to have more influence on us.”

Top 50 TV catchphrases used in everyday life

I don’t believe it – One Foot in The Grave

Computer says no – Little Britain

Lovely jubbly – Only Fools and Horses

Here’s one I made earlier – Blue Peter

D’oh – The Simpsons

Am I bovvered? – Catherine Tate Show

You plonker – Only Fools and Horses

I have a cunning plan – Blackadder

Just like that – Tommy Cooper

I’ve started so I’ll finish – Mastermind

How you doin’? – Friends

Is that your final answer? – Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?

How very dare you – The Catherine Tate Show

Nice to see you, to see you nice – The Generation Game

You havin’ a laugh? – Extras

Good night John Boy – The Waltons

Okely Dokely – The Simpsons

It’s a no from me – Simon Cowell/ X Factor/ BGT

What’s occurring? – Gavin & Stacey

Listen I will say zis only wunce – Allo Allo

Suits you sir – The Fast Show

Say what you see – Catchphrase

Can I have a P please, Bob – Blockbusters

No no no no no no yes – The Vicar of Dibley

Our survey says – Family Fortunes

You’re fired! -The Apprentice

Winter is coming – Game of Thrones

What you talkin’ bout Willis? – Diff’rent Strokes

Yabba-Dabba-Doo – The Flintstones

Hi Di Hi Campers – Hi Di Hi

Get outta my pub – EastEnders

That’s what she said – The Office

It’s good night from me and good night from him – The Two Ronnies

Back of the net – Alan Partridge

Mother of God – Line of Duty

The truth is out there – X-Files

Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey – Line of Duty

Pivot – Friends

Ooh I could crush a grape! – Crackerjack

Could I *be*…… – Friends

Bazinga! – Big Bang Theory

Pity the fool – Mr T in The A Team

Yada, Yada, Yada – Seinfeld

I’ve got a text! – Love Island

Boyakasha – Ali G

Excuuuuse me! – Steve Martin, Saturday Night Live

Smoke me a kipper, I’ll be back for breakfast – Red Dwarf

Oh my Christ! – Gavin and Stacey

What a sad little life, Jane – Come Dine With Me

You should wash your hands you detty pig – Sex Education

Source link