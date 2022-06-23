Revealed: Funniest local headlines Brits love

How news savvy are you? Can you figure out the missing word in these genuine local news headlines?

Over the years, readers of local news have been blessed with ‘Police Called in to Creperie Battle’, ‘Crisps Stolen in Break-In’, and ‘Woman Finds a Hat in a Tree’ and more.

But remove a word from the headings and you’d likely be stumped trying to determine the missing word.

The quiz was developed by digital magazine and newspaper app, Readly, after research found 15 per cent of adults ‘love’ reading local news to see if it’s about anyone they know.

Nearly a fifth love to read about crime in their local area, while others enjoy reading about local politics (16 per cent) or human-interest stories (14 per cent).

Other favourite funny headlines include ‘foul mouthed parrot on the loose’, ‘police admit ‘biggest-ever’ cocaine haul is dental powder’ and ‘drunk fought invisible man.’

While ‘I’ve been posting my letters in the dog poo box for TWO YEARS’ and ‘Hackney Pool too wet to swim’ also made the top 20.

Local reports keep readers entertained

It also emerged 55 per cent have made headlines themselves, featuring in the local paper at least once in their lifetime.

Chris Crouchman, head of content at Readly, said: “It is important to know what is going on in your local area as you just don’t know how it could affect you on a personal level.

“The appetite for local news and community spirit is strong in a world post pandemic.

“From the humour to the heartwarming, local drama to local heroes, local reports keep readers smiling and entertained.”

The study to celebrate Readly adding regional newspapers to its platform also found 59 per cent of adults are loyal to their local newspaper.

And 74 per cent believe they are important for keeping communities informed about current events.

More than one in seven have written into the newspaper ‘multiple times’, with 40 per cent of them having their letter published at least once.

And 54 per cent still have the clipping.

Despite 45 per cent of adults not living in the area they grew up in, 16 per cent of them still follow the news that goes on there all the time.

Supporting local news

It also emerged 63 per cent believe it’s important to support your local paper.

But while 47 per cent are proud of their local publication, 31 per cent believe this news service is underappreciated.

While 63 per cent of those polled via OnePoll agree local newspapers are the best way to keep up to date with local news.

Chris Crouchman added: “It is great to hear that so many value their local newspaper, reading it alongside national news.

“That’s why we’re delighted to add 160 regional titles to the Readly platform so people can read alongside their favourite magazines and newspapers.

“Local news could have an impact on the community and allow people to engage in decision making within the area.

“Just because something isn’t ‘newsworthy’ on a national level, it doesn’t mean that the achievement is not worth reporting on.

“Without it, we wouldn’t have access to current events and up to date information that is important to us in our everyday lives.”

Funniest local headlines Brits love

Foul mouthed parrot on loose

Police admit ‘biggest-ever’ cocaine haul is dental powder

Drunk fought invisible man

I’ve been posting my letters in the dog poo box for TWO YEARS

Hackney pool ‘too wet to swim’

Man tried to sell himself on eBay

Fugitive sausage dog causes mayhem

Man freed after getting his head stuck in bin in Aberdeen

Mystery of restaurant’s exploding tea towels

Neighbour fined for listening to Elton John

Postman beaten by lavender bush

Man stole woman’s pants for 17 years

Panic as man burns crumpets

Exeter seagulls turned off my TV

Delight as man grows banana in garden

Crisps stolen in break-in

Bananaman rescued from roundabout

Warning over dangerous cupcakes

Sex barn to be old people’s home?

Girl with eyepatch called a pirate by teacher

Source link