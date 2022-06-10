Most Americans are proud to be labeled a bargain-hunter

By Vanessa Mangru // SWNS

NEWS COPY w/ VIDEO + INFOGRAPHIC

When it comes to finding a good deal, 53% of people said they’re proud to be labeled a bargain-hunter.

In a recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, more than half said they consider being called “cheap” a compliment at times (54%).

The poll found the average respondent would travel an hour to a store if they knew an item they wanted was a good deal.

The survey – conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Ollie’s for their America’s Biggest Cheapskate contest – delved into how far the average person will go to save a bit of cash and how getting a great deal makes them feel.

In order for it to be considered a “good deal,” a quarter of respondents said they would need at least 50% off, but most respondents are just as happy with a deal under that amount (76%).

Twenty-five percent of respondents even admitted they’re less likely to purchase an item if it’s full price, with three in four saying they wait up to a month for an item to go on sale before purchasing it at full price.

And seven in 10 are confident that they can find a deal on any item.

Fifty percent said they’re likely to share their bargain-hunting secrets with others although a similar percentage would prefer to keep it to themselves (51%).

Results also showed that nearly two in three people said it’s important for them to find a good deal when shopping (62%). A fifth of respondents said that the discount store is one of their favorite places to score a deal.

Surprisingly, more people value finding a good deal on low-ticket items (74%) than high-ticket ones (69%). Perhaps this is because finding deals on high-ticket items takes an average of 23 minutes more than finding one for low-ticket items.

“In today’s economy and with the skyrocketing prices on consumer goods, it’s more important than ever that shoppers find ways to save money on a variety of items – both big and small,” said John Swygert, president and chief executive officer at Ollie’s. “Shopping discount stores that offer bargain prices on brand name merchandise is a great way consumers can find good deals and save big.”

In fact, 67% of respondents agree that they find themselves searching for deals more often now than ever before due to the current U.S. inflation rate.

Two-thirds of Americans agree that getting a good deal makes them feel better about spending money (67%).

This is helpful for the 41% who “always” or “often” find themselves purchasing something they don’t need because it was a great deal. Most of these respondents said those purchases aren’t in vain, with 70% sharing that they turned out to be useful.

Seventy percent of respondents agree that finding a good deal is worth the time it takes because it helps save money in the long run and two in three said it helps boost their mood.

Furthermore, 39% of respondents believe getting a good deal is as good as eating their favorite food, and 37% believe it’s as good as going on vacation.

“We’ve never met anyone who doesn’t love a bargain,” Swygert said. “We are proud to say that we have been providing bargains to the communities we serve for the last 40 years and have helped shoppers get incredible deals over this time. To celebrate our milestone 40th anniversary, we are searching for America’s Biggest Cheapskate! You can enter now through July 3rd.”

BEST STORES TO GET DISCOUNTS

Grocery store – 26%

Electronics store – 25%

Clothing store – 24%

Department store – 21%

Discount store – 20%

Source link