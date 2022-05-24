Summer named the best AND the worst season to be outside for

By SWNS Staff

NEWS COPY W/ VIDEO + INFOGRAPHIC

Only one in four adults feel truly prepared for seasonal weather changes, new research suggests.

That’s according to a panel of 2,000 adults, only 23% of whom claimed they’re “always” ready for whatever the skies might throw at them.

Overall, 38% of respondents believe summer is the most difficult season to dress appropriately for.

Summer also ranked No. 1 for both the panel’s favorite and least favorite seasons to spend outside (38% and 35% respectively).

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tivic Health, the poll revealed that about one-quarter (23%) of respondents cited spring as their favorite time to get outdoors.

In fact, all seasons ranked before spring as the least favorite season (15%).

So, it comes as no surprise that 79% of respondents look forward to the changing seasons — but not to the potential allergies that come with it.

More than two in five (44%) suffer from seasonal allergies and 76% would rate those allergies as “severe.”

Those allergies are impacting people’s daily lives. Almost half (46%) reported allergies affect them during something as simple as commuting to work, while 58% said sinus and allergy issues often impact their job performance.

And while 40% keep medications to combat their allergies on hand year-round, 44% begin adding to their stockpile several weeks before allergy season begins — and another 30% start months in advance.

Almost five in 10 (48%) report spending $100 or more on over-the-counter allergy and sinus medication each year.

“I’ve found that a vast majority of patients are not interested in taking more medications – steroids in particular and don’t want to use nasal steroids even when doctors recommend it,” said Dr. Alan Goldsobel, Adjunct Clinical Professor at Stanford University.

And it turns out that seasonal allergies are giving respondents more trouble than just nasal drip (40%), sinus pain (36%), and headaches (35%.)

Half reported finding it difficult to walk their dog and 49% said outdoor activities, like hiking or boating, are impacted by their allergies.

Whether it be medications or something else, respondents will try an average of five different remedies before giving up and toughing out their allergies.

“Allergy season began early this year and with it came an increase in respiratory allergies caused by early pollination of plants and trees, and the ongoing concerns about Covid,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO and co-founder of Tivic Health. “Working through the pandemic we saw consumers are highly interested in products that help them better manage their health and wellness. It’s important for people to have safe, effective, non-invasive options that are accessible and affordable, so they can relieve sinus pain and congestion from allergies, colds and the flu each year.”

MOST COMMON ALLERGY SYMPTOMS

Nasal drip – 40%

Watery eyes – 38%

Sinus pain/pressure – 36%

Headaches – 35%

Itchy eyes/nose – 30%

Sore throat – 25%

Sneezing – 24%

