Senior Associate Solicitor John Cox, known for his extensive expertise in property litigation, has joined Lanyon Bowdler’s dispute resolution team in Telford.

An experienced lawyer with deep roots near Telford has returned home after three decades in London to join a Shropshire law firm.

John remarked, “Having grown up in Kynnersley, I am very familiar with the area. It’s a perfect location, just five miles from Lanyon Bowdler’s Telford office. Returning to the region was always my goal, and after leaving the successful specialist firm I co-founded in London, this opportunity feels right.”

He chose Lanyon Bowdler due to its strong reputation and established practice in his field. John expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to the firm’s growth in dispute resolution.

Throughout his career, John has gained extensive experience in property litigation, covering areas such as professional negligence claims, landlord and tenant disputes, vendor and purchaser disputes, boundary disputes, nuisance claims, and disputes between co-owners.

John added, “I am eager to meet new clients and am committed to working diligently on their behalf. I pride myself on my problem-solving abilities and aim to ensure that clients fully understand the risks and implications of their decisions before proceeding.”

Andrew Pegg, Head of Dispute Resolution at Lanyon Bowdler, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome John to our team. His appointment will strengthen our dispute resolution department as we expand our client base. John’s impressive background and dedication to client interests will be a tremendous asset to our team.”