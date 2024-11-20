Top Gear has launched a new interactive experience, The Stigverse, on the social gaming platform, The Sandbox. The game takes players on a thrilling journey through various zones, including the wild All-Terrain Zone and the chaotic Scrapyard. Players will be challenged to tame malfunctioning clones of The Digital Stig, known as The Gits, who are wreaking havoc throughout the virtual world.

This exciting new venture is the result of a collaboration between BBC Studios and Reality+, the game studio behind Doctor Who: Worlds Apart. Together, they’ve created a unique digital experience, offering a fresh take on the beloved Top Gear brand for a new audience.

Within The Stigverse, players will encounter a variety of characters, including the troublesome Unfortunate Git, the fiery Flamin’ Git, and the main villain, Science Git. The Top Gear team is overwhelmed, and it’s up to players to help restore order and stop the madness. Get ready for a wild, fun-filled ride as you take on the unpredictable chaos caused by The Gits!

Players must take charge, restore calm, and round up the escaped Gits across seven fun-filled zones inspired by themes from Top Gear’s engineering challenges: The Stage; All-Terrain; Mountain; Lake; Aerial; and The Scrapyard, along with the place where all the problems started – The Clone Lab.

Each zone features challenges and quests, such as reconstructing the world’s fastest tractor – The Trak-Tor – to sliding down a snowy slalom in a race against a rally car and running a daring gauntlet in a scrapyard.

The Sandbox is a social gaming platform , where BBC Studios now joins over 400 brands, including Renault, Square Enix, Attack on Titan, ATARI, Ubisoft, Lionsgate, Warner Music Group, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, and many more.

Top Gear is the world’s largest motoring media brand with a global digital audience of over 30 million. Broadcast in 150 territories with 11 local formats, including Australia, America, Finland & France, it is still the world’s most-watched factual entertainment show.

Tony Pearce, CEO at Reality+, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring The Stigverse to Top Gear fans and The Sandbox players worldwide. This experience is a love letter to the world of Top Gear, offering a unique blend of engaging gameplay, captivating challenges, and unforgettable moments that will delight both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

Stephen Davies, SVP Global Licensing at BBC Studios said: “We’re thrilled to bring Top Gear into The Sandbox, as it offers us a fantastic opportunity to reimagine the world of Top Gear for a new digital audience, and we can’t wait to see players dive into the chaos and challenges of The Stigverse.”

Sébastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO of The Sandbox, said: “We’re proud to welcome Top Gear in The Sandbox open metaverse. The Stigverse, has been designed to offer the millions of fans of the show a thrilling and immersive experience like never before. By reimagining iconic moments and engineering challenges from the show, players will be able to engage with Top Gear in new and interactive ways, bringing the adrenaline and excitement of the series into the virtual world. This collaboration further highlights The Sandbox as a destination for creative entertainment and fans engagement, combining the power of gaming and culture.”