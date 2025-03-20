Loch Lomond Seaplanes, the UK’s only commercial seaplane service, is set to pioneer a new era of zero-emission air travel by becoming the first British customer for the NOEMI electric seaplane. The airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Norway’s Elfly Group to acquire two nine-seat NOEMI (No Emission) seaplanes, with an option for three more. This milestone marks a significant step toward sustainable regional air travel, enhancing connectivity across Scotland and the British Isles.

Collaboration between the two companies will not only introduce electric aviation to Scotland, but also focus on advancing operational excellence, regulatory advocacy, and the development of a supportive infrastructure for seaplane operations.

The NOEMI seaplane, with its 200km (125 miles) range, amphibious design and a 200km/h (125mph) cruising speed, will be able to connect major population hubs separated by five or six hour-long train rides with a 45-minute flight and help unlock the latent economic potential in coastal communities.

Since 2004 Loch Lomond Seaplanes (LLS) has flown almost 200,000 passengers, more than 1.9 million miles around Scotland. Based next to the five-star Cameron House Hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond, in the heart of Scotland’s first national park, the company is regarded as one of the world’s foremost seaplane operators.

Over the years. LLS has operated Cessna 208 Caravan floatplane flights to numerous destinations in the UK and across Scotland without the need for runway scarred landscape or giant concrete terminal buildings.

Managing Director David West is a world-renowned seaplane expert

Loch Lomond Seaplanes is led and owned by Managing Director and founder David West, who has accrued more than 50 years’ aviation experience (as a pilot and in management in legacy and regional aviation with roles at Cathay Pacific, British Midland and EUROAIR).

David is a world-renowned seaplane expert with accomplishments including assisting the UK Civil Aviation Authority on the introduction of new regulations to enable the introduction of large seaplanes on scheduled routes. He supported the Croatian Government with new seaplane regulations to enable the start of scheduled seaplane flights in 2014 and advised the Indian Government on commencing seaplane operations in India. He has also accrued 24,000 commercial flying hours.

David West commented: “The NOEMI seaplane represents a perfect blend of tradition and innovation. Our passengers have long cherished the experience of flying over Scotland’s scenic landscapes and now we can offer this experience with a dramatically reduced environmental impact. There is huge demand for a “flying boat” style seaplane, and one that produces no emissions is all the better.”

Eric Lithun. CEO of Elfly Group commented: “This is a terrific partnership with huge potential. David West is a legendary figure in the seaplane arena, whose many years of experience across the globe will help us to make the NOEMI the best possible aircraft for short haul flying. With his expertise and our technology, the future of regional aviation in the UK is bright.”