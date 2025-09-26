The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will serve as the Guest of Honour at the Forum Invest in Senegal 2025 (Fii Senegal), taking place on 7–8 October at the CICAD in Diamniadio. Held under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye and organised by the Senegalese Agency for Investment Promotion and Major Works (APIX), the event’s theme, “Connecting Opportunities, Building the Future,” underscores Dakar’s ambition to establish itself as a premier gateway for investment in West Africa.

This high-level forum will convene Heads of State and Government, global investors, financial institutions, policymakers, and leading business figures to explore strategic partnerships. Senegal continues to position itself as a leading investment hub in the region, offering political stability, investor-friendly policies, world-class infrastructure—including the Port of Ndayane and Blaise Diagne International Airport—dynamic special economic zones, and access to the 400-million-consumer ECOWAS market.

Senegal’s collaboration with Saudi Arabia is already generating significant progress. Among the most notable initiatives is Saudi ACWA Power’s $800 million renewable-powered desalination plant currently under development in Dakar, complemented by new ventures in agriculture, real estate, and logistics.

“Senegal is shaping the future of investment in Africa. Fii Senegal 2025 will serve as a global platform to showcase our ambition and reaffirm our role as a strategic partner for Gulf investors seeking sustainable, high-growth opportunities across the continent,” said Mr. Bakary Séga Bathily, Director General of APIX.

With Saudi Arabia as Guest of Honour, Senegal is determined to make Fii Senegal 2025 a landmark event—reinforcing its reputation as a reliable destination for international capital and a pivotal gateway to Africa.