10.4 C
London
Saturday, September 27, 2025
HomeBusinessSenegal to Welcome Saudi Arabia as Guest of Honour at Forum Invest...
BusinessNews

Senegal to Welcome Saudi Arabia as Guest of Honour at Forum Invest in Senegal (Fii Senegal) 2025

By: News Desk

Date:

Related stories

Blog

Alex Neilan: Leading Sustainable Change With Empathy and Evidence

When people search for Alex Neilan, they find more...
Blog

How Margarita Howard Positions HX5 for Dual Contract Success as Prime and Subcontractor

Most government contractors operate within defined roles, either pursuing...
Property

Chase New Homes Warns of Barnet Council Delays in Housing Delivery

Constant delays in decision-making by Barnet Council are threatening...
Blog

Sustainability and Profitability: Two Sides of the Same Coin

In today’s corporate world, the conversation around sustainability has...
Finance

Nottingham Building Society Staff Strengthen Financial Resilience During UK Savings Week

More than 540 employees at Nottingham Building Society are...

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will serve as the Guest of Honour at the Forum Invest in Senegal 2025 (Fii Senegal), taking place on 7–8 October at the CICAD in Diamniadio. Held under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye and organised by the Senegalese Agency for Investment Promotion and Major Works (APIX), the event’s theme, “Connecting Opportunities, Building the Future,” underscores Dakar’s ambition to establish itself as a premier gateway for investment in West Africa.

This high-level forum will convene Heads of State and Government, global investors, financial institutions, policymakers, and leading business figures to explore strategic partnerships. Senegal continues to position itself as a leading investment hub in the region, offering political stability, investor-friendly policies, world-class infrastructure—including the Port of Ndayane and Blaise Diagne International Airport—dynamic special economic zones, and access to the 400-million-consumer ECOWAS market.

Senegal’s collaboration with Saudi Arabia is already generating significant progress. Among the most notable initiatives is Saudi ACWA Power’s $800 million renewable-powered desalination plant currently under development in Dakar, complemented by new ventures in agriculture, real estate, and logistics.

“Senegal is shaping the future of investment in Africa. Fii Senegal 2025 will serve as a global platform to showcase our ambition and reaffirm our role as a strategic partner for Gulf investors seeking sustainable, high-growth opportunities across the continent,” said Mr. Bakary Séga Bathily, Director General of APIX.

With Saudi Arabia as Guest of Honour, Senegal is determined to make Fii Senegal 2025 a landmark event—reinforcing its reputation as a reliable destination for international capital and a pivotal gateway to Africa.

News Desk
News Desk

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
How Margarita Howard Positions HX5 for Dual Contract Success as Prime and Subcontractor

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

PR News Blog

Your go-to PR news blog covering business, finance, tech, world affairs, and diverse topics with insights, trends, and stories that matter.

Latest

Alex Neilan: Leading Sustainable Change With Empathy and Evidence

Blog 0
When people search for Alex Neilan, they find more...

How Margarita Howard Positions HX5 for Dual Contract Success as Prime and Subcontractor

Blog 0
Most government contractors operate within defined roles, either pursuing...

Chase New Homes Warns of Barnet Council Delays in Housing Delivery

Property 0
Constant delays in decision-making by Barnet Council are threatening...

Popular

Alex Neilan: Leading Sustainable Change With Empathy and Evidence

Blog 0
When people search for Alex Neilan, they find more...

How Margarita Howard Positions HX5 for Dual Contract Success as Prime and Subcontractor

Blog 0
Most government contractors operate within defined roles, either pursuing...

Chase New Homes Warns of Barnet Council Delays in Housing Delivery

Property 0
Constant delays in decision-making by Barnet Council are threatening...

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.