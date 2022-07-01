Most Brits are stull confused about what to recycle at home

A study of 2,000 adults found 36 per cent incorrectly believed toilet roll wrappers can be put into the council recycling boxes, while 30 per cent thought the same of supermarket bags.

Others also believed bread bags (21 per cent), salad packaging (19 per cent) and drinks shrink wrap (11 per cent) can be recycled from home.

But just 33 per cent are confident they can identify flexible plastic items in the home.

It also emerged 95 per cent regularly recycle what they can.

The stats emerged in a study by sustainable online grocer Abel & Cole, which commissioned the study to mark the launch of its doorstep recycling scheme for flexible plastics – something that accounts for 300,000 tonnes of packaging waste a year.

After a trial earlier this year, the service is being rolled out across the UK, and will see the brand collect flexible plastics from any retailer from homes to be recycled and repurposed into sustainable building materials.

Living the most sustainable life

Hugo Lynch, Abel & Cole’s sustainability projects manager, said: “We’ve been passionate about doing the best for the planet since we first launched our organic veg delivery service 33 years ago.

“And that passion extends to helping our customers live their most sustainable lives too.

“Rolling out ‘Plastic Pick-Up’ across the nation is one of our most ambitious schemes yet, but we know it’s going to be worth it – with the potential to save tonnes of waste from landfill every single day.”

To celebrate the launch and help Brits get to grips with the flexible plastics in their waste, former British women’s number one tennis player, Johanna Konta, joined forces with the online retailer to demonstrate the scrunch test – to work out what can and can’t be recycled with the new scheme.

Johanna said: ‘I care enormously about the environment and always try my hardest to make positive contributions to it – whether that’s at home or being vocal about plastic use within my sport.

“But even I struggle to know what I can and can’t recycle at home.”

Source link