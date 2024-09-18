Lumos Introduces Time-Saving and Cost-Efficient ‘DO AND TEACH’ Marketing Solution for Solopreneurs

After extensive planning, Lumos is thrilled to announce its official launch, providing innovative and modern marketing solutions to solopreneurs and small businesses operating in the health, wellness, and self-improvement industries.

Lumos was founded by Kate Coombe-Jones, an experienced industry expert with over 12 years of expertise working with leading companies such as Google, as well as startups and individual entrepreneurs. The company was created to help small business owners manage their marketing efforts in a way that preserves their authenticity without exceeding their financial limits.

“In my years working with a variety of businesses, I’ve seen first-hand how challenging it can be for solopreneurs and small businesses to maintain consistent, impactful marketing,” says Kate. “Time and resources are often stretched thin, and while monthly outsourcing may seem like a solution, the ongoing costs can add up quickly. More importantly, it can dilute the very authenticity that makes a business stand out, especially when the owner is the face of the brand.”

Lumos offers a distinctive approach. For a one-off fee, clients benefit from done-for-you services such as brand identity development, content strategy, and web design, paired with personalised one-to-one coaching, consulting, and AI training. But Lumos takes it a step further. “Our goal isn’t just to deliver incredible marketing assets or strategies,” Kate continues. “We empower clients to manage their marketing with confidence, enabling them to reclaim their time and invest in their core business without ongoing outsourcing costs.”

Lumos is deeply committed to supporting businesses that make a meaningful difference. “From therapists to personal trainers, chiropractors to life coaches—if your mission is to improve the well-being of others, Lumos is here to amplify your message and help you attract the clients who need you most.”

To mark the launch, Lumos is offering a special promotion: the first three clients to sign up will receive all services at half price. Interested businesses can find out more at lumosbranding.com, or they can reach out directly to Kate at kate@lumosbranding.com.