ThinkMarkets Teams Up with TradingView for Integrated Trading

ThinkMarkets, a renowned multi-asset trading service provider, has integrated its ThinkTrader platform with TradingView. This partnership allows ThinkMarkets clients to connect their ThinkTrader accounts directly to TradingView, providing seamless trading through the TradingView interface while benefiting from ThinkMarkets’ competitive trading conditions. TradingView is highly regarded for its extensive range of charting and trading tools, including over 400 pre-built indicators, 110+ drawing tools, one-click trading, customised alerts, and a global network of traders for idea exchange and networking.

Nauman Anees, CEO and co-founder of ThinkMarkets, shared his thoughts on the integration, stating, “We are delighted to launch our integration with TradingView. At ThinkMarkets, we’re constantly seeking out new ways to improve the trading experience for our clients, and this integration is another step in delivering on this. Our clients can now trade on two industry-leading platforms, ThinkTrader and TradingView, with a single account.”

He further explained, “Empowering our clients with the best platforms, conditions, and support is a priority for us. By combining our exceptional spreads, extensive product list and fast execution with TradingView’s advanced charting and social network, we can better facilitate our clients’ needs and give them even more choices when trading.”

Rauan Khassan, Vice President of TradingView, commented on the partnership, saying, “In our continuous commitment to enhancing trading opportunities for users worldwide, we’re pleased to welcome ThinkMarkets to the list of integrated broker partners. From the outset, ThinkMarkets has stood out with its solid regulatory credentials, including the FCA, ASIC, and JFSA, which align with the demands of our global community of traders.”

