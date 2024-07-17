At the heart of ANDYSMANCLUB is the belief that talking can be transformative. The groups are designed to be pressure-free, allowing men to speak or simply listen. This approach has proven incredibly effective in helping men navigate their mental health challenges, providing a sense of community and understanding that can be hard to find elsewhere.

Aspray was honored to invite Lucas Whitehead from ANDYSMANCLUB to our national conference to speak about the charity and the phenomenal impact they have had on men’s mental health. Lucas said: “A massive thank you to everyone at Aspray for their continued fundraising and support for ANDYSMANCLUB. Working alongside Aspray, we’ve been made to feel as though we are part of the Aspray family. The financial support offered will be invaluable in aiding us to raise awareness of male suicide and male mental health issues.

Asprays Commitments

Aspray has been a proud supporter of ANDYSMANCLUB for the past two years. Our commitment goes beyond fundraising; we are dedicated to using our platform to promote the vital message and work of ANDYSMANCLUB. By raising awareness and encouraging conversations around men’s mental health, we hope to contribute to a broader cultural shift that recognises and addresses these critical issues.

The recent national conference was a testament to our team’s enthusiasm and generosity. The raffle featured a range of exciting prizes, donated by Aspray and our suppliers, while the Heads and Tails game brought a fun, competitive spirit to the event. The combined efforts resulted in an impressive total of £1610, which will go directly to supporting the ongoing work of

ANDYSMANCLUB

As we celebrate this achievement, we are already looking ahead to future opportunities to support ANDYSMANCLUB. We believe in the power of community and are committed to continuing our partnership with this incredible organisation. Together, we can help ensure that more men have access to the support they need when they need it.