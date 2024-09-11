Matt Luca Waterman’s “Stop Racism” Sends a Powerful Message of Unity During Global Tensions

In a world increasingly focused on immigration issues, racial discrimination, and unequal treatment by law enforcement, Matt Luca Waterman has released his latest song, “Stop Racism.” This powerful single is a plea for unity, encouraging listeners to look beyond differences in skin colour and religion and to embrace our shared humanity.

The cover for “Stop Racism” is as compelling as its message, featuring an image of a human figure without skin, symbolising that beneath our outer differences, we are all the same. This striking visual reinforces the song’s core message – that race is only skin-deep.

Matt’s experiences with diverse cultures, including his marriage to Gail, a woman of colour, have given him a unique perspective on the impact of racism. His frustration with the persistence of prejudice in society is reflected in his new song. “It’s time we stop judging people by the colour of their skin or their religious beliefs,” Matt says. “Racism is not just harmful; it’s absurd. Where do you draw the line between what’s white and what’s tan, what’s tan and what’s brown, what’s brown and what’s black? None of it should matter, because we’re all just different shades of the same colour. Melanin may give us our skin tone, but underneath, we are all human.”

In “Stop Racism,” Matt calls for an end to racial discrimination, particularly in the way authorities handle situations based on race. “We live in a time where the way people are treated by law enforcement can depend on the colour of their skin, where immigration debates are often steeped in racial bias. This has to stop,” he asserts. “My wife has faced racism her entire life, and it still happens today. Even my boys have experienced racism while playing football. This song is for them, for her and for everyone who’s ever been judged unfairly because of their skin tone or religion.”

The song delves into the idea that race is a social construct, with Matt stressing that our differences are only skin-deep. “From the darkest brown to the lightest ivory, we’re all part of the same human family,” he explains. “It’s time to move beyond these superficial differences and start seeing each other for who we are – humans.”

“Stop Racism” is available to stream on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Qobuz, Amazon Music Unlimited, Deezer, YouTube Music, SoundCloud, and Audiomack. More than just a piece of music, it’s a call for everyone to take a stand against racism and promote a world of equality and love.

