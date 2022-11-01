PITAKA Lets Your iPad Pro “Flows” Everywhere

Tablets, portable with large displays, have become popular tools for work and study. In a survey PITAKA did recently, 66% of people use iPads for work, and 15.1% use them for study.

Enabling people to use their tablets without restriction and realize their full productivity potential when switching between places is what PITAKA aimed at when picturing a magnetic system.

MagSafe Compatible iPad Case

When designing cases for iPad Pro/Air, PITAKA considered productivity as the priority. So they have this ultra-slim iPad case that’s 100% compatible with Magic Keyboard. For people who use the Magic Keyboard for serious work, they don’t need to remove the case every time they attach the tablet or install the case every time they pull the tablet off and carry it on the go.

Moreover, PITAKA offers a series of magnetic accessories to help you work more efficiently, whether at home, in the office, or on the go.

As A Desktop Computer

iPad Pro 2022 is powerful enough to replace your computer. You just need the right accessories. Use the MagEZ Stand, a rotatable magnetic stand, to turn your tablet into a desktop computer. With the MagEZ Case 2, just magnetically attach your iPad to the stand, add a keyboard or mouse, then you can focus on your work. And you can easily rotate it vertically or horizontally and tilt it up and down.

Writing/Drawing Anywhere

When you’re on the go, you can snap your iPad Pro in the MagEZ Folio. The dual-sided folio works as a stand for you to draw, write, or type anywhere you go while protecting your tablet.

Working On the Go

If you need to carry the Magic Keyboard with you, use the FlipBook Case. Stick your Magic Keyboard to the FlipBook Case and snap your iPad Pro on it. Your devices and the bag will work as one piece. When you open the bag, the Magic Keyboard opens, so you can get to work immediately. When you snap shut the bag, everything folds and closes. Don’t waste time zipping, packing, etc. The bag works as a mini station anywhere you go.

That’s not all. PITAKA will release a charging case soon, which will work seamlessly with the MagEZ Charging Stand to give you a hassle-free “wireless charging” experience. So when you snap your tablet to the stand, charging begins – no more plugging and unplugging the charging cable.

PITAKA is founded by a team of designers, engineers, and creatives across multiple fields with an alternative approach to all things technology. Holding the vision of “alternative gadgets to simplify your life”, PITAKA always thinks one step ahead of users and provides innovative designs that bring convenience and style in real life. Today, PITAKA has become a large and successful company selling cases, wallets and covers for the essentials of modern life around the world.

