In his candid and unflinchingly honest new show, James is sharing his journey as a victim and survivor of domestic violence in a four-year relationship. Sorry I Hurt Your Son (Said My Ex To My Mum) leads the audience through an emotional rollercoaster, delving into the cycle of trauma in a powerful hour of poignant stand-up comedy For James, humour has always been a potent weapon against life’s toughest challenges. Through a skilful blend of tension and release, his show reflects the cycle of abuse, echoing his own journey and ultimate triumph. In this deeply personal hour, James confronts the profound impact of his former partner’s actions, shedding light on the often overlooked issue of domestic violence within queer relationships and among men. By sharing his story, James becomes a voice for the 1 in 5 adults who experience domestic abuse in the UK during their lives. This statistic is even higher among LGBTQ+ individuals, with reported rates of domestic abuse in relationships nearly double that of heterosexuals: 7.6% in the past year alone, compared to 4.3% (Office for National Statistics, 2023).

“I started writing this new hour as a way to ignore my trauma and get over it by making joke sand telling the audience I was FINE. But that process made me realise I actually needed to speak up in a much more authentic way.So-at a spontaneous and somewhat chaotic Work inProgress in Edinburgh last year, I wrote down all of my raw feelings on a piece of paper and began to read them aloud to the audience. By the end, I was crying, and some of the audience (although perhaps helped by copious wine) were also crying. At the end, a woman I didn’t know came to me and said “I didn’t want to be strong either, but we needed to be safe”. And that’s when I truly began to write this show.” JAMES BARR.

This hour is meant to stand as a triumphant stance against abuse, serving as a call for awareness and offering an uplifting message of resilience aimed at breaking the silence.