James Barr, a multi-award-winning comedian, radio and TV presenter, and gay icon, has captivated audiences with his distinctive brand of outrageous and upbeat comedy across various platforms, including on-air, on stage, and online. His fanbase includes notable entertainment figures such as Ed Sheeran, Fleur East, and Dannii Minogue.
In his candid and unflinchingly honest new show, James is sharing his journey as a victim and survivor of domestic violence in a four-year relationship. Sorry I Hurt Your Son (Said My Ex To My Mum) leads the audience through an emotional rollercoaster, delving into the cycle of trauma in a powerful hour of poignant stand-up comedy
For James, humour has always been a potent weapon against life’s toughest challenges. Through a skilful blend of tension and release, his show reflects the cycle of abuse, echoing his own journey and ultimate triumph. In this deeply personal hour, James confronts the profound impact of his former partner’s actions, shedding light on the often overlooked issue of domestic violence within queer relationships and among men.
By sharing his story, James becomes a voice for the 1 in 5 adults who experience domestic abuse in the UK during their lives. This statistic is even higher among LGBTQ+ individuals, with reported rates of domestic abuse in relationships nearly double that of heterosexuals: 7.6% in the past year alone, compared to 4.3% (Office for National Statistics, 2023).
“I started writing this new hour as a way to ignore my trauma and get over it by making joke sand telling the audience I was FINE. But that process made me realise I actually needed to speak up in a much more authentic way.So-at a spontaneous and somewhat chaotic Work inProgress in Edinburgh last year, I wrote down all of my raw feelings on a piece of paper and began to read them aloud to the audience. By the end, I was crying, and some of the audience (although perhaps helped by copious wine) were also crying. At the end, a woman I didn’t know came to me and said “I didn’t want to be strong either, but we needed to be safe”. And that’s when I truly began to write this show.” JAMES BARR.
This hour is meant to stand as a triumphant stance against abuse, serving as a call for awareness and offering an uplifting message of resilience aimed at breaking the silence.
Sorry I Hurt Your Son (Said My Ex To My Mum) is co-directed by Madeleine Parry, director of Hannah Gadsby’s Emmy Award-winning “Nanette” (Netflix) and an Australian Directors Guild award winner. James Barr is currently presenting every weekday morning on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show, alongside Fleur East and Matt Haslam (Silver – Best Breakfast Show, ARIA Awards). His provocative appearances on Piers Morgan Uncensored have racked up over 15 million views. He is also the co-founder and host of the UK’s top LGBTQ+ podcast, A Gay And A Non Gay (Silver – Best Sex & Relationship Podcast, British Podcast Awards) and he was recently named in the Top 10 Online Influencers at the British LGBT Awards.