Rise as a Mass of Bodies in Corpse Keeper On Steam and Epic Early Access February 15

BEIJING – January 18, 2023 – Corpse Keeper, the medieval gothic action-strategy roguelike from developer Melancholia Studio and publisher Thermite Games, possesses PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in an Early Access launch February 15, 2023.

Summon forth an army of undead warriors to vanquish a demon lording over the city of Lenste. Wield the dark art of necromancy to form a squad of three corpses and ultimately defeat the unholy abomination residing in the holy cathedral.

Manipulate flesh and bone to create more than 30 different characters including Grave Keepers, Knights, Plague Doctors, and Assassins, each with distinct movesets and traits. Full launch will offer 40+ characters. Despite the impressive strength of these reanimated battlers, each one will decay during exploration. Mitigate decay with preservatives, but replenish rotten revenants with new corpses by collecting remnants of defeated enemies.

Corpse Keeper’s dynamic action takes inspiration from 3D fighting games. Slash, parry, and beat down demonic spirits, cursed knights, and sinister jesters to gain experience. Acquire new gear, weapons, and resources along the way to grow ever stronger on the way to the cathedral.

Explore six distinct, delightfully grim environments including a gruesome graveyard and an eerie library. Strategically manage resources while progressing through these unforgiving territories and learn to determine the difference between necessity and sacrifice. Discover helpful facilities and choose the best course of action to avoid dire setbacks.

“Corpse Keeper takes what we love about the roguelike genre and adds in strategic RPG elements, 3D fighting game mechanics, and a grungy medieval aesthetic,” said HC Li, producer of Melancholia Studio. “Despite the grim subject matter, we hope that players will agree that it plays like a breath of fresh air.”

Corpse Keeper debuts its Early Access release on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store Wednesday, February 15, 2023, for $19.99 / €19.50 at a 10% discount throughout launch week. English, Simplified Chinese, German, French, Spanish, Italian, and Japanese languages are supported.

For more information, wishlist it on Steam, follow Melancholia Studio and Thermite Games on Twitter, and join the official Corpse Keeper Discord.