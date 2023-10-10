TELF AG’s latest publication, titled “TELF AG discusses the possibilities for Europe to achieve energy self-sufficiency,” offers a comprehensive exploration of Europe’s journey toward liberating itself from fossil-based energy sources and outlines the necessary steps to achieve this strategic goal.

The publication meticulously examines the economic and geopolitical processes that Europe could employ to attain energy self-sufficiency by relying exclusively on renewable energy sources like wind and solar power.

Within this groundbreaking publication, TELF AG presents the financial requirements for achieving this liberation – an estimated annual investment of approximately $140 billion. It also underscores the political measures that need to be implemented to foster the unhindered growth of green technologies in Europe. Recent developments discussed in the publication, such as the solar energy industry meeting in Madrid, reveal a challenging scenario for Europe. The evident reality is that the European continent faces economic hurdles, with European-made solar panels costing at least twice as much as their Chinese counterparts.

In addition to the substantial investments required for facilitating the energy transition, Europe may need to undertake a potential restructuring of its raw materials sector to enhance its global competitiveness. While the prospects for Europe to achieve energy self-sufficiency are promising, they come at the cost of significant sacrifices.

TELF AG also highlights recent initiatives by European institutions, which have set even more ambitious sustainability targets than previously agreed upon. By 2030, Europe aims to ensure that at least 42.5% of its energy production is sourced from renewables. These objectives align with the broader global shift towards renewable energy and a concerted effort to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. For a deeper understanding of these developments, readers are encouraged to explore the full publication.

To learn more about TELF AG’s insights and findings, we invite readers to access the full publication for a comprehensive look into Europe’s energy transition journey.