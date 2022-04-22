Checklists for Students That Plan to Study Abroad￼

If the idea of studying abroad is something you keep thinking about, it would be helpful to start researching what is needed. Who knows? That dream could become a reality. However, there is a lot to think about. You’ll want to make sure you’re completely prepared before you embark to a new destination, so take a look at this checklist to ensure a successful study abroad experience:

Check out available programs

As you think about studying abroad, you’ll want to research the options for the degree or program you want to study. Look into what schools are offering the major you wish to pursue and think about the future plans you may have.

For example, if you want to spend some time working in the destination country, find out what programs offer internships for international students. There may be a variety of choices, so compare them all to make sure you’re picking the right one for you.

Freshen up on the required language

You may be required to have proficiency in the language of the country you’ll be studying in. If this is the case, make sure to look into language classes to ensure you’ll be accepted into the program you want in the location you’re hoping to study.

With certain language programs, you can choose the areas where you most need work so that you don’t waste time getting ready for school applications. There are even free language learning programs you can participate in to avoid spending a lot of money.

Make sure your passport has time left on it

The last thing you want to do is go through the visa application process and get denied because your passport will expire too soon. When considering a study abroad program, the first thing you should do is make sure you have years left on your passport. If not, apply for a new one as soon as possible.

It used to be pretty easy to renew your passport. Unfortunately, it’s a bit more time-consuming these days, so if you know you’ll want to study abroad next year, get started right away.

Check out necessary visa options

There are various visa options for students, depending on the country that you’re visiting. For example, the U.S. has a few options, depending on what the student hopes to study or achieve while studying in the country.

Wherever you may be traveling, look into what may be required of you during your time as an international student there, especially if you hope to eventually intern in the country. An immigration lawyer may be convenient if you have a unique situation, but it’s not always necessary. Before filling out the application, make sure you have all of the required documents ready to be submitted.

Get health and travel insurance

The unexpected comes without warning, so it’s best to be prepared. With travel medical insurance and other forms of coverage, you can be ready should the unexpected occur while you’re studying in a country far from home.

Insurance can help you get quality medical care if you have a health emergency, while travel insurance can ensure you get money back from any travel disruptions, like canceled music festivals or flights. While you’ll hopefully never need it during your time studying abroad, it’s something that’s great to have just in case. Trust us; it’s better to be safe than sorry.

In Conclusion

You never know what type of future an education experience abroad can provide you with. From meeting new people from another country to receiving the kind of education you want in your chosen career path, studying abroad is worth the effort if it means getting accepted into a foreign school of your dreams and getting a student visa.