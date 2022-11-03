ANote and Relevator expand music IP trading services through new partnership, further democratising access to music IP

ANote Music (“ANote”), Europe’s leading marketplace for investing in music royalties, is announcing a partnership with Revelator, the pioneering provider of digital IP infrastructure to music rights holders and global music companies. As of today, ANote becomes the preferred partner for Revelator clients to list their catalogues. Through ANote‘s platform, Revelator will expand its stellar offerings and provide music IP financing services for the first time. These services will democratise fan and investor access to Revelator-managed IP.

Revelator clients and rights holders will be able to list shares of tracks in their music catalogues on the ANote Music Platform. Each catalogue will be fractionalised in a number of shares, available for bidding by investors on the ANote Music platform, creating new investment opportunities in a diversified asset which generates a constant flow of passive music royalty income. This enables rights holders to further leverage on their assets, while sharing the future success and royalty streams with fans and investors.The partnership will also enable collaborations between ANote Music and Revelator on integration of Revelator’s technology, data management, predictive models, and payment systems into ANote. This will provide investors more visibility into royalty streams and bring Revelator’s strength in data management into ANote’s infrastructure.

Marzio F. Schena, CEO and Co-Founder of ANote Music, said: “We’re hugely excited to be supporting Revelator’s entry into music IP trading, as well as taking the next step in our own mission to further boost the goals and ambitions of all players operating across music rights as a sector. Since our inception, we have admired Revelator’s work in empowering rights holders of creative IP through their innovative and forward-thinking platform and services. Clearly, we share similar values as companies, and I am sure this partnership will open doors for us both as we strive to democratise access to IP in general.”

Revelator is the top blockchain-based digital asset management and data platform for creative IP, empowering open participation in a secure and robust marketplace. A pioneer in the web3 music space, it was one of the earliest companies to make use of blockchain’s transparency and efficiency for artists, fans, and investors alike. Its services aim to increase speed, accuracy, and transparency in rights management, digital supply chain, and royalty distribution.

Bruno Guez, CEO and Founder of Revelator, said: “The business of IP trading has been on our radar for some time, and watching ANote over the last couple of years, it became clear they were the go-o partner to facilitate this. We completely align with their goal of democratising access to music IP in a profitable way for all involved and feel this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together.”