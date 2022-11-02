Hack the Cold: 4 Skin Hacks for Glowing and Healthy Skin

Glowing, radiant skin is in. The best way to achieve a flawless complexion is through our skincare routine. But did you know that there are ways you can boost your glow further?

Hacking your everyday routines can give your skin a natural glow from within to complement that radiant visage you’ve carefully crafted with your serums and moisturisers.

Here, Tan- Luxe will cover the top four ways you can enhance your skin in your everyday life. No extra serums necessary.

Vinyasa (and blood) flow

We know that exercise is great for our skin. Sweating helps to flush out toxins in your pores and can keep your skin taut. But did you know that even low-intensity yoga can boost your skin?

If you’re already a yogi, you’ll be pleased to know that some of your favourite poses are giving you an extra little glow. Who doesn’t love everyday routines that have multiple benefits?

The classic downward-facing dog – a mainstay in vinyasa flow sequences – is amazing for increasing blood flow to your face because you’re facing down. As a result, you’ll get rosy pink cheeks and an enviable, lit-from-within glow. Similar positions that have this effect include the dolphin pose and the forward fold.

Haven’t perfected your downward-facing dog yet? Don’t worry – the shoulder stand, which is less intimidating than it sounds, is a beginner-friendly move that can also increase circulation in your face. But it doesn’t require expert levels of flexibility.

Eat skin-friendly foods

What we put in our bodies can also enhance our complexion alongside our skincare routine. If it’s a luminous finish you’re after, healthy fats will be your friend. Oily fish, including mackerel and salmon, are packed with omega-3 fatty acids. This fights inflammation – a big culprit of dull, red, and acne-prone skin. As an added bonus, the vitamin E in these foods can have anti-ageing effects by protecting against free radicals. Eat two to three portions a week to reap the radiant rewards.

Nuts and seeds are also a great addition to any diet. Not only are they nutritious and satiating, but the omega-3, zinc, and vitamins will also boost your skin. Walnuts in particular are especially nutrient-dense, so you’ll get bang for your buck. Sprinkle them over morning oats, fruit salads, and add to smoothies for an easy way to fit them into your diet.

Calm mind, calm skin

Our lives are are non-stop. Between work, socialising, and exercising, we don’t get a lot of downtime. But going 100 miles an hour all the time can lead to stress and burnout, and that’s not good news for your glow. Stress can cause acne and dryness, and can even make our skin thinner – a recipe for premature ageing.

Taking the time to manage stress will help to keep these issues at bay. As a skincare aficionado, why not use your morning and nighttime routine as a meditative exercise? Taking a mindful moment to really work in your cleanser and slowly apply your moisturisers, serums, and oils can help you to relax. Treat it as your self-care routine and you’ll be able to build stress management into your everyday life. For an extra cheeky boost, incorporate a tan serum into your routine for a radiant, sun-kissed look.

For added mental health benefits, you can build in mindfulness or recite affirmations as you execute your routine to build your mental resilience.

Get enough sleep

Sleep is the holy grail that a lot of us just can’t seem to pin down. The aforementioned stress of everyday often means we’re not getting enough zzzs. But a lack of sleep can lead to puffiness, dark circles, reduced skin elasticity, and a sallow complexion. A good sleep routine, on the other hand, can help your skin look bright, bouncy, and yes, awake.

Having a regular routine will help you to sleep better – that means going to bed at the same time every night and getting up at the same time every day. Try to switch off from your devices at least an hour before bed. Even with your trusty blue light filter switched on, screens can be overstimulating and cause a restless night.

A warm shower or bath close to bedtime can also help you get to sleep. In response to your body warming up in the shower or bath, it’ll then go through a rapid cooling process. And when our core body temperature drops, it signals that it’s time for sleep. Now we know why an evening bath is so relaxing. Indulge in bombs or bath oils in your favourite scents for even more relaxation.

The best way to get a radiant glow is through looking after your skin and using the right skincare and beauty products. But you can give it that extra boost by building skin-loving habits into your existing routines. Not only will all of the above enhance your glow, but they’ll also make you feel a million times better in yourself.