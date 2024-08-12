Lamington Group , a B-Corp real estate investor and developer, is excited to announce its next project under the acclaimed eco hometel brand, room2. The new property in York will begin site development this summer and is scheduled to open in early 2026. This marks room2’s debut in the North of England and reinforces the group’s commitment to climate action by creating and operating net-zero carbon properties.

The £30 million development will be financed from the group’s balance sheet, with the in-house team managing the project through Lamington Group’s development division.

Situated within York’s historic city walls, room2 York will feature 116 guest rooms, a meeting space, a laundry room, a gym, and a new cafe and bar concept, Winnie’s, focusing on home-cooked and locally sourced food.

Robert Godwin, CEO of Lamington Group, commented: “We are thrilled to advance room2 York despite current economic challenges. Aligned with our One Living Planet strategy, we are committed to generating long-term environmental and social value for our partners, guests, and the community.”

The design of room2 York aims to meet both operational and embodied net-zero standards following the UKGBC net zero carbon framework, with verification by Savills Earth. The property will be fully electric, equipped with roof solar panels, showers featuring wastewater heat recovery, and CO2 sensor-controlled ventilation. Additionally, it will adhere to WELL Platinum standards, promoting superior health and wellbeing for guests and staff.

This development is part of Lamington Group’s Net Zero pioneering roadmap, which includes building to whole-life net-zero standards—a first in the hotel industry—and the official net-zero operation verification of room2 Chiswick by BSI in 2023.

The design of room2 York will reflect a “modernising medieval” theme, inspired by the city’s historical and architectural heritage. It will incorporate reclaimed timber flooring, recycled textiles, and restored joinery, creating a welcoming and warm atmosphere. Guestrooms will showcase vibrant colors and artistic wallpapers, celebrating the playful design ethos of room2 hometels.

Currently, room2 operates four locations in Southampton, Hammersmith, Chiswick, and the newly opened room2 Belfast, which debuted in October 2023.