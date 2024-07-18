Ecommerce marketing company Omnisend surveyed 4,000 people, including 1,000 Brits, about their shopping habits on TikTok Shop and other Chinese marketplaces, and found:

Despite operating in the UK for three years, 65% of Brits are still unaware of TikTok Shop.

Only 25% of people have made a purchase on the platform in the past year.

61% of Gen Z consumers have made a purchase on the platform.

Respondents rate their TikTok Shop experience at 6.8 out of 10, which is lower than competitors Amazon (8.2), Argos (7.7), and fast fashion giant SHEIN (7).

Main complaints include long delivery times (19%) and poor item quality (17%)

Financial numbers confirm TikTok Shop’s underwhelming performance in the UK. It is estimated to generate around £20 million a quarter in sales in the UK, compared to $7 million a day in the US only months after launch.

“Notably, our survey has shown that 61% of British Gen Z have made a purchase on the platform. While Gen Z is emerging as a formidable economic force, they are still newer in the job market. For TikTok Shop to thrive, engaging generations with greater purchasing power is vital,” says Greg Zakowicz, senior ecommerce expert at Omnisend

“In the UK, TikTok is primarily seen as a social platform and is struggling to change its image to a shopping platform. The shop’s launch three years ago coincided with the ongoing cost of living crisis, which has had a notable impact on consumer spending.”

Long shipping times and poor quality are the primary complaints about TikTok’s ecommerce venture

For those who shop at TikTok Shop, beauty products (27%) and adult clothing (23%) are the most popular items to purchase. Overall, shoppers rate their TikTok Shop experience 6.8 out of 10 — considerably lower than competitors Amazon (8.2), Argos (7.7), and even the Chinese fast fashion giant SHEIN (7).

Respondents highlighted long delivery times (19%) and poor item quality (17%) as the main complaints, which likely contribute to the platform’s lower rating.

“At the end of the day, TikTok Shop needs to attract repeat customers and develop loyalty. Industry giants like Amazon or Argos offer well-known brands with quick shipping, while SHEIN offers ultra-cheap items at the cost of quality and lengthy shipping. Each serves a specific part of the market. UK TikTok Shop in its current form doesn’t seem to offer clear direction,” says Greg Zakowicz, senior ecommerce expert at Omnisend

Is selling on TikTok Shop worth the hassle?

“TikTok Shop has yet to prove itself as a reliable partner in ecommerce. However, if you already have a sizeable social media presence or have a successful ecommerce business and want to expand your audience, it could be a good option to diversify your point of sale,” says Greg Zakowicz, senior ecommerce expert at Omnisend.

“If you are just starting out though, more established platforms such as Amazon are likely a better option because of their vast logistics network and access to a huge customer base. Another option is skipping middlemen altogether and selling directly to consumers. Of course, the start-up costs are considerably higher, but the benefits of owning your audience cannot be overstated.”

Zakowicz recommends smaller businesses use marketing tools designed specifically for ecommerce needs. Omnichannel marketing platforms can help businesses manage all of their marketing actions (emails, SMS, push notifications, reviews, and more) in one place. This helps smaller businesses save both time and money.