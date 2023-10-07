How to watch Wood vs Warrington: live stream the boxing online tonight, now, fight card, start time, odds

The weigh-ins are complete and it’s just over 24 hours until the eyes of the boxing world fall on Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood this Saturday night. The British duo will come to blows in Sheffield and do battle for the WBA super featherweight world title. Current champion Wood is favourite for the bout but underdog Warrington goes into the fight confident in his chances.

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington Live Stream

Date: Oct. 7 | Start time: 2 p.m. ET (main events around 5 p.m. ET)

Oct. 7 | 2 p.m. ET (main events around 5 p.m. ET) Location: Utilita Arena — Sheffield, England

Utilita Arena — Sheffield, England How to watch: DAZN (subscription required)

DAZN (subscription required) Live Stream: Watch on Fitepass only $7.99 (no monthly subscription required)

Leeds-born Warrington walked into a packed Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield for the weigh-in with a Leeds United scarf over his mouth as he whipped up a frenzy from supporters in attendance. The star said: “We live for these moments. I’ve [won world titles] arguably against better fighters. So first time for Leigh really, taking him to somewhere he’s not been before.” Wood said: “This is a fight I’ve wanted for five years. Full circle, I am defending my world title against Josh in arguably the biggest British fight around. It’s going to be a special night.” Saturday will be Warrington’s first fight since losing his IBF featherweight title against Luis Alberto Lopez last December. Victory against Wood would make the Leeds Warrior a three-time world champion this weekend. Wood arrives in better form after beating Mauricio Lara in May to get back from being knocked out by the Mexican in February.

Where and when does the Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington fight take place?

The battle for the WBA super featherweight world title will take place at the 12,500-capacity Sheffield Utilta Arena on Saturday, October 7. The action is set to get started from 7 pm with the main event scheduled to begin with the ringwalks at 10 pm, although that could be delayed depending on the length of the undercard fights. Sheffield was selected as a neutral and fair venue for the Leeds and Nottingham fighters with an equal amount of tickets going to each set of fans.

How to watch Wood vs Warrington fight anywhere

TV channel: In the UK, Wood vs Warrington is being broadcast live tonight via sport streaming service DAZN, with main event ring walks expected at 10:39pm BST. But we, found the best way where you can watch the fight only for paying only $7.99 (no monthly subscription or future payment), Try Fitepass.com for complete fight today. The undercard starts at 7pm, with ‘Before the Bell’ coverage of the early prelim fights from 4:45pm. Live stream: Those with a subscription can also catch the action live online via the DAZN app or website.

Wood vs Warrington fight card

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch Cameron Vuong vs Engel Gomez Nico Leivars vs Ryan Walker Koby McNamara vs Francisco Rodriguez

Prediction

Wood is the better boxer and has the better power in his shots. He also seems to be coming into his own as a fighter, with two good showings against the always-dangerous Lara. Warrington is tough and has skills but has a lot of miles on his body and has looked like a faded fighter over the past five years. Warrington has some veteran savvy that will keep him in the fight for a while, even if he isn’t winning rounds in the process. Over time, Wood likely takes full control of the fight in the middle rounds before either scoring a late stoppage or taking a wide decision.