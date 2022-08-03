These are the top 30 everyday things which make Brits smile

Brits are most likely to smile when spending time with family, waking up to sunshine and making someone else grin.

The poll of 2,000 adults found bagging a bargain and finding forgotten cash rounded off the top five things that make people happy.

Hearing a baby giggle, a smiley stranger in the street, and being sent a meme also ranked high in the top 30 list.

Although the average UK adult will encounter 11 things a day that make them beam, 59 per cent reveal they have felt self-conscious about their smile.

With three-quarters blaming it on how their teeth look.

The research was commissioned TePe as part of its campaign to raise awareness of the health conditions linked to oral health.

Kelly Field, from the oral health specialist, said: “It is often the little things which can brighten up our days – whether it’s a smiley stranger in the street or hearing a baby giggle.

“With the pandemic shining a new light on the importance of quality time with loved ones, it is perhaps unsurprising that spending time with family is most likely to make the nation smile.

“However, for something which comes so naturally, it is a shame that many people feel self-conscious about the appearance of their smile.

“Smiling has many benefits, from improving mood and reducing stress, yet there is so much more a smile can reveal about our underlying health.

“With oral health linked to conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease, keeping our smile in tip top shape is so important.”

Smile insecurities

Shedding further light on Brits’ smile insecurities, the survey revealed 60 per cent of adults have disliked the way their grin has looked in a photograph, with catching their appearance on a video call when they feel most awkward about their smile.

Discoloured, crooked and missing teeth are the most common reasons for the lack of confidence, while a quarter (27 per cent) bemoan the number of fillings they have.

Actions taken to improve the teeth include cutting tea and coffee intake and stopping smoking.

One in eight (14 per cent) Brits have even reduced their red wine intake to maintain a sparkling smile.

Appearances aside, the survey, which was conducted via OnePoll, found just 52 per cent of UK adults are aware that poor oral hygiene has been linked to a range of long-term health conditions.

For instance, only 16 per cent correctly stated that arthritis can be affected by poor oral health, while just one in three identified that diabetes could be linked.

Oral hygiene

GP Dr Sarah Jarvis said: “When we think of the benefits of looking after our oral health, it’s fillings and root canals which normally spring to mind, but the benefits extend much wider than your smile.

“Poor oral hygiene has been linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, and heart failure.

“This may be because bacteria in inflamed gums can travel to blood vessels elsewhere in the body; or because inflammation in the gum triggers damaging inflammation in the blood vessels of the heart and brain.

“Similarly, as those with type 2 diabetes, psoriatic arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are more likely than someone without to develop dental issues or gum disease, good oral hygiene is all the more important for people with these conditions.”

Kelly Field added: “Just like regular exercise and a balanced diet, looking after your teeth and gums is part of a healthy lifestyle.

“Because most dental disease starts between your teeth where food and plaque accumulate, along with regular dental appointments and brushing teeth twice a day, it’s important to clean between the teeth daily, using floss or interdental brushes.”

Top 30 everyday things which make Brits smile

Spending time with family

Waking up to sunshine

Making someone else smile

Finding money in your pocket you didn’t know you had

Getting a bargain

Seeing an old friend

Getting a surprise from someone

Spending time in the great outdoors

Eating your favourite meal

Hearing a joke

Listening to your favourite song

Looking through old photographs

Chocolate

Watching your favourite TV show

Receiving a compliment from a stranger

A tidy home

Waking up next to someone you love

A stranger smiling at you in the street

A cuddle with your pet

Hearing a baby laugh

Watching a great new film

Payday

Having a lie in

Waking up and remembering it’s the weekend

Seeing your sports team win

The smell of bacon

Hearing a cat purr

Having a ‘good hair day’

Ordering a takeaway

Being sent a funny meme

