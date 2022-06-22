Americans say these are the foods that taste the best when they're grilled

By Aleksandra Vayntraub // SWNS

Grilling isn’t just a summer thing. A new poll found 48% of Americans have grilled outside during a snowstorm.

A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults also discovered 39% have fired up a grill in the rain.

More than half (56%) said they grill year-round.

And 63% consider grilling a healthy hobby of theirs.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Kansas City Steak Company ahead of National Grilling Month, the survey also dug into people’s summer cookout plans, revealing 62% plan to use these events to experiment with different cooking techniques.

While grilling is among them (38%), people will also test their culinary skills by smoking (46%), roasting (40%) and baking (40%).

Nearly seven in 10 (69%) agreed grilling isn’t just for burgers and hot dogs, especially those in the Northeast (81%).

Sure enough, respondents shared they’ve grilled a variety of unconventional foods, from “a crate of jalapeños,” “Mexican seafood,” and “cow tongue,” to “swordfish,” “strawberries and bananas,” “watermelon slices” and even “doughnuts.”

But chicken, a classic favorite, topped the list of foods those who enjoy eating meat look forward to cooking at barbecues this summer (53%). Other picks included burgers (50%) and steak (48%).

Chicken also reigned supreme among meat lovers’ favorite main dishes to cook for a barbecue (56%), while pescatarians opted for lobster (58%).

Overall, half of all respondents (51%) have grilled vegetables and fruits. And at least three in 10 agreed corn (35%), potatoes (35%), asparagus (30%), pineapple (30%) and zucchini (30%) taste most delicious when grilled.

Regardless of what they grill, nearly half (48%) use seasoning to enhance or add flavor to their dish.

“The trend of grilling year-round couldn’t be more timely,” said a spokesperson for Kansas City Steak Company. “People are recognizing the benefits of grilling at home, such as having more control over food options and flavors (45%), which can be helpful to meet the needs of family members with different diets. Many also see its participatory element as a way to reconnect with family and friends (43%) in a bigger way than by going to a restaurant.”

A third (33%) of respondents plan to attend a family get-together this summer that will include a barbecue or cookout, with 29% saying they grill food for family gatherings. People also plan to frequent cookouts while camping (29%), at sports games (27%), at weddings (27%), and at the beach (25%).

Other cookout-worthy events people light up the grill for include the 4th of July (26%) and Labor Day (26%).

But what makes an event a cookout, anyway? Forty percent consider any occurrence in which food is cooked directly over an open flame to fit the bill.

“Create memories this summer by gifting quality foods, such as meats, that you can prepare together with family and friends,” the spokesperson added. “There’s no better place to spend time with family and friends this summer than around the grill!”



UNCONVENTIONAL FOODS PEOPLE HAVE GRILLED

“A crate of jalapeños.”

“Mexican seafood.”

“Cow tongue.”

“Snail.”

“Chicken and waffles.”

“Shrimp kabob.”

“Whole lizard.”

“Doughnuts.”

“Eggplant and fish.”

“Sweet potato, limes, oranges, and cake batter.”

“Avocados split into fours.”

“Grilled apple tossed salad.”

“Potato chips.”

