Revealed: The top 50 things Brits forget on a daily basis

Brits forget an average of 1,095 things a year, such as their partner’s phone number, birthdays – and where they’ve parked the car.

A study of 2,000 adults found they forget something on average three times a day, including why they entered a room, what they were about to say and other people’s names.

While some don’t remember to take food out of the freezer to defrost for dinner or what they went to the supermarket to buy.

Another 15 per cent of absent-minded respondents will make a hot cup of tea – then totally forget to drink it.

More than one in 10 (11 per cent) blame the lockdowns for adding to their memory woes due to lack of brain stimulation.

But 32 per cent put it down to getting older, while the same amount believe they have too much on their plate to keep track of it all.

Memory loss can come from stress

It also emerged adults believe their memory really starts to fail them at the age of 41 years and 10 months.

Professor Hana Burianová, a cognitive neuroscientist working with supplement brand Healthspan, which commissioned the report, said: “Our brains overload when we have lots of different things going on and with a limited processing capacity this impacts our attention and memory.

“Brain ageing actually begins as early as our twenties but generally people don’t think about brain health until they hit their forties at the earliest.

“The brain is complex and intricately connected with the rest of the body, so incorporating brain-health habits as early as possible will impact on long-term brain health outcomes and improve memory and other cognitive processes.”

‘Smart pills’ can enhance brain function

The study also found one in four adults believe stress causes them to forget things.

And a third claim a lack of memory has impacted on their confidence and even the ability to do everyday tasks, and therefore impacted on their health.

Rob Hobson, head of nutrition at Healthspan, said: "Diet is important for every organ in the body and this includes the brain.

“Research has shown how sticking to the Mediterranean diet is associated with better cognition, lower rates of cognitive decline and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s also clear that food that is beneficial for your heart is also beneficial for your brain.

"It's also clear that food that is beneficial for your heart is also beneficial for your brain.

Bleary-eyed Brits also feel they’re more likely to make a mental mistake first thing in the morning shortly after waking up.

More than a fifth (21 per cent) often find themselves struggling to remember their passwords for various accounts, while 16 per cent suspect technology has caused them to be less reliant on their own memory.

Learning strengthens the mind

While 12 per cent have even fallen out with someone because they forgot their birthday, according to the OnePoll figures.

To try and fight off embarrassment at forgetting something, 34 per cent will laugh it off and make a joke of the situation.

But 14 per cent are so concerned they will make a note of it and continue to track any other potential symptoms of diminished brain activity.

Prof Burianová added: “The brain has the ability to change and evolve through the lifetime; this process is known as neuroplasticity.

“Mental muscle strengthening, such as learning something new – a fact, a dance, or a language – helps improve primary cognitive functions such as sensation or attention; and higher-level cognitive functions like memory, decision making, or problem-solving.

“Our brain loves new things, but it’s obviously not always possible to seek out novelty on a daily basis.

“A mundane task can be, therefore, revamped by simply ‘being present’ when doing it.

“Take brushing your teeth – this simple act, next time you do it, concentrate on it and nothing else, the taste of the toothpaste, the feeling in your mouth, the motion of the toothbrush – as if this is a new experience.”

The top 50 things Brits forget on a daily basis

Why you went into a room

What you were going to say

Someone’s name

Your passwords

To take food out of the freezer to defrost

How to spell something

To drink a cup of tea while it is warm

What day of the week it is

What you went into the supermarket to buy

To phone someone

To take carrier bags to the supermarket

Your glasses

To take the washing out of the washing machine

To water the plants

Your phone

To charge your mobile phone

To do something at work

Where you put your car keys

Phone numbers of family and friends

A friend or family member’s birthday

Your own phone number

How to pronounce something

Where you parked the car

Your purse / wallet

How to get somewhere

To post a letter

Your umbrella

Your partner’s phone number

To turn the lights off in the house

What you planned to cook for dinner

The quickest way to get somewhere

To replace the toilet roll

Important appointments such as doctor and dentist

That you’re meant to be on a diet

To say thank you for something

Your lunch

Children’s school events, such as wear what you like days

Your coat

To lock the house

To tell the children to do their homework / take it into school

To lock the car

To turn off the iron

To meet a friend

To pick the children up from a club / sport / school

To send Christmas cards

Your anniversary

To turn off the tap

The recipe for a favourite dish

When the children’s inset days are

To put the handbrake on in the car

Habits from Professor Hana Burianová that can boost your brain and improve your memory

Be Social

Social interactions improve brain health. How often you stimulate your mind, and even the quantity – and quality – of your rest all play a role. Daily micro-interactions, for example, having a quick natter with a stranger at a bus stop, in a queue at a supermarket or by the watercooler, are very important for social connectedness.

Calm the Mind

Rest is key for our brains. When you sleep, your brain remains highly active. It is when memory consolidation takes place, which is essentially your brain filing all the things you have learned.

Stay Active

While sleep and rest might be important for a healthy brain, staying active and getting your heart pumping can be equally beneficial. Being active increases your heart rate, which pumps more oxygen to the brain.

Nutrition Matters

Evidence is beginning to shape our understanding of how food is linked to brain health and this includes thinking, memory, improved cognitive function and reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Specific foods linked to brain health include omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins B, D and E, choline and flavonoids, creatine and caffeine.

Microbes Matter

A diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains and oily fish – a bit like a Mediterranean diet – helps promote the health of gut bacteria that produce butyrate/ butyric acid and other fatty acids.

Invest In Learning

When you learn something new, your brain forms new connections and associations. Without physical exercise, your muscles will weaken, and it’s the same for the brain. This mental muscle strengthening improves primary cognitive functions such as concentration and memory, and higher-order cognitive functions like decision making and problem-solving. Studies have indicated that continued learning over our lifespans lowers the chance of developing dementia.

Clever Pairings

Caffeine is known to help improve mental alertness and it is also used to overcome fatigue – used often among athletes. Studies have suggested that combining L-theanine with caffeine helps boost cognitive performance and alertness.

Reduce Brain Ageing

The brain shrinks with increasing age. A lack of sufficient nutrients needed for its repair can often lead to changes in shape. Dietary antioxidants are often highlighted for their ability to preserve brain youth, as are vitamins such as B12, B6 and vitamin D3. Stress, alcohol, smoking, lack of exercise or too much exercise can also contribute to brain ageing.

