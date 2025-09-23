More than 540 employees at Nottingham Building Society are now benefitting from 1-to-1 financial planning sessions, delivered through a new employer-funded workplace initiative provided by Octopus Money.

Introduced to coincide with UK Savings Week, the programme is designed to support staff in achieving key financial goals, from saving for a first home and preparing for retirement to making the most of their savings. With access to confidential coaching, tailored advice and practical planning tools, colleagues can receive guidance that turns aspirations into concrete action.

The initiative comes against a backdrop of fresh research by Nottingham Building Society, which shows that nearly three-quarters of UK adults (72%)—around 39 million people—are struggling with money-related stress that affects their sleep.(1) The study revealed that savings remain a major concern; among those kept awake by financial worries, one in three (33%) are anxious about depleting their savings to meet higher living costs, while almost one in five (18%) are troubled by the impact of inflation, currently at 3.8%, on their savings.

Lisa Winnard, Chief People Officer at Nottingham Building Society, said: “This UK Savings Week we want to shine a light on the importance of financial planning. Our people are ambitious about their futures – whether that’s buying a first home, saving for children, or preparing for retirement.

“We believe supporting our people to feel confident and in control of their finances is just as important as helping our members. By giving colleagues access to personalised financial coaching, we’re investing in their wellbeing today while helping them build stronger futures. When our people thrive, so do the communities we serve – and that’s what being a modern mutual is all about.”

Financial concerns continue to be a leading source of stress at work in the UK; and with busy careers and personal lives, even financially savvy employees can struggle to carve out the time or headspace to put their own plans into practice.(2)

Ruth Handcock, CEO of Octopus Money, said: “Many people working in financial services already have clear goals in mind. What they often need is the structure, tools and confidence to bring those plans to life. What Nottingham Building Society is doing is powerful: by helping its own people first, it’s creating a ripple effect that supports financial resilience not just inside the business, but in the communities it serves.”

Case study: Tom Bestwick, Nottingham Building Society employee

Tom Bestwick, 32, from Derby, signed up straight away when he heard about the new benefit.

“We don’t get taught about money in schools, by the time you’re 15 or 16 you don’t know anything about managing money, you just try to learn it as you go. I don’t consider myself to be in a bad situation, but I wanted to find out how I could make my money work harder. I’ve always had goals for my money – like building a strong savings buffer for my family – but I wasn’t sure of the most efficient way to get there. Having a coach gives me that extra layer of expertise and accountability to make it happen.”

Tom explained that he is using the financial planning service to achieve long-term financial resilience and security for his young family.

Octopus Money’s partnership with Nottingham Building Society comes as more employers across the UK introduce money coaching as a core workplace benefit. The service is now available to 200,000 employees, including staff at Experian, BNP Paribas, Blick Rothenberg, and Money Supermarket.