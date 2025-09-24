Constant delays in decision-making by Barnet Council are threatening the delivery of much-needed new homes in London, warns Chase New Homes. The developer is urging the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to intervene in the planning deadlock surrounding the former PB Donoghue site in Cricklewood.

Under planning permission 22/5238/RMA, Block B was allocated for 38 affordable homes. Despite a comprehensive marketing campaign led by a specialist housing association agent and outreach to more than 30 registered providers, no housing association has stepped forward to acquire the units.

The only offer — submitted by Brent Council — was rejected by Barnet Council in January 2025, due to internal politics and conflicts with the Section 106 Agreement. Chase New Homes warns that unless the stalemate is resolved, the delivery of affordable housing in the area will be severely delayed.

Following protracted negotiations, a payment-in-lieu agreement was eventually reached with Barnet Council on 26 August 2025. However, despite repeated follow-ups, no further communication has been received. Without this resolution, the scheme simply cannot proceed, since there are Section 106 obligations and restrictions that require this matter to be concluded before private units can be completed.

“We have taken every proactive step to deliver this development, yet Barnet Council’s constant inaction and procrastination stance is stalling progress at a time when London and the UK in general, desperately needs new homes,” said Gary Barton, Managing Director of Chase New Homes. “Government has been clear about removing blockers and cutting through the unnecessary delays that Council’s continuingly find themselves in and speeding up housing delivery, but in this case, the Local Authority is the sole blocker. We urgently need MHCLG’s support to unlock this site to ensure that the delivery of these homes are not delayed any further.”

Chase New Homes warns that the issue reflects a wider challenge across London and the UK, where registered providers are showing declining interest in taking on affordable housing units. Payment-in-lieu agreements, which allow funds to be pooled for affordable housing delivery elsewhere, could offer a practical solution — particularly where councils already hold their own housing stock.

With Government considering penalties for developers who delay building, the company is calling for equal accountability for local authorities whose inaction slows down housing delivery.

Gary Barton added: “Failure by Councils to act is worsening the housing crisis and preventing thousands of homes from being delivered. We are ready to build — but we need decisions and positive actions to be made by Councils to unlock growth and to get Britain building again at the level that is required to hit the targets the Government has set itself.”