Business

RTGS.global Expands Worldwide Network with Addition of 23 Currencies

By: News Desk

RTGS.global, the fintech reshaping cross-border payments and settlement, has announced the expansion of its global network to include 23 currencies.

The platform enables banks and payment firms to connect through a single API, removing friction from cross-border settlement and delivering international payments at speeds comparable to domestic transfers. As a cloud-native SaaS solution, RTGS.global introduces no technical debt and is simple for institutions to join. Fully operational and highly scalable, the network now supports instant settlement across 23 major currencies and is ready for commercial deployment by banks and payment providers worldwide.

The RTGS.global network tackles one of the most persistent challenges in the $18 trillion daily international settlement market, which continues to rely on outdated processes. An estimated $3–$5 trillion of payments remain exposed to Herstatt Risk and slow, multi-step settlement chains.

By providing instant, secure and transparent settlement, the platform removes delays, inefficiencies and risks that have long affected global money movement. Operating continuously, it avoids time-zone barriers, correspondent banking chains and traditional business-hour restrictions, even in regions historically underserved by global financial infrastructure.

“Imagine the global flow of money as a vast network of highways,” said Marcus Treacher, Executive Chairman and CEO of RTGS.global. “For decades, much of the world’s cross-border payments have been stuck in traffic – delayed, circuitous, and risky. We’ve now built the motorway, complete with all the major intersections and rules, so any bank or payment company can move money quickly, safely, and reliably. This is proven in real-world use, ready for scale and brings a collective uplift for all players.”

Recent activity includes the launch of an instant settlement corridor between Tajikistan and Turkey, enabling real-time transfers in local currencies for institutions in both markets. This development demonstrates how the network mitigates traditional settlement delays and counterparty risk in geographies where banking infrastructure has previously faced significant limitations.

RTGS.global collaborates with leading payment companies that hold multi-currency liquidity pools over which transactions settle. TransferMate, the world’s leading provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure as a service, is a key strategic partner, supporting the latest phase of network expansion. Its global payments infrastructure and regulatory framework allow participating institutions to access a wide range of major currencies and domestic rails through a single RTGS.global API integration. The partnership shows how RTGS.global’s technology can integrate with established payment providers to deliver real-time settlement at scale, bridging legacy banking systems with next-generation infrastructure.

Gary Conroy, CEO at TransferMate, commented: “RTGS.global is more than a network – it’s a new paradigm for global payments. At TransferMate, we’ve built the world’s largest fintech payment infrastructure enabling businesses and financial institutions to move money seamlessly and securely across borders. By integrating with RTGS.global’s proven SaaS platform, we’re helping to deliver the next evolution of global payments, one that combines our reach and regulatory strength with RTGS.global’s transformative technology to create true instant settlement at scale.”

RTGS.global continues to grow its network and capabilities to ensure that more banks and payment providers can move money as quickly, securely and effortlessly as information flows worldwide.

News Desk
