Method Grid has been named Small to Medium Enterprise of the Year at the APM Project Management Awards 2025, recognising the company’s expanding role in enabling consistent, high-quality project delivery across complex and safety-critical industries.

The award highlights organisations with fewer than 250 employees that demonstrate excellence in both project outcomes and delivery capability. Method Grid was chosen following a two-stage judging process, which included a detailed written submission and a presentation to an expert panel.

Judges praised the company’s impact and innovation, noting:

“A small company making a big industry impact. Their playbook platform stood out as a brilliant fusion of technology and project management expertise. The panel praised their maturity, agility, and ability to deliver complex projects while continuously learning and evolving. Their use of AI and assurance tools reflects genuine foresight, and their commitment to professional growth and inclusive practice really shone through. A dynamic, passionate team who have made real impact.”

The accolade reflects Method Grid’s values-driven culture, which emphasises continuous learning, shared ownership and the development of deep expertise. This people-centred approach underpins the way the company collaborates internally and with clients, creating an environment where skills are nurtured, supported and celebrated. Coupled with ongoing technical innovation, this culture enables Method Grid to deliver meaningful capability uplift across major programmes.

The company’s dual delivery model — combining specialist consulting with an evolving SaaS platform — allows clients to strengthen organisational capability, embed consistent methods and enhance programme assurance.

As a high-performing SME with significant industry influence, Method Grid continues to play a key role in advancing the project management profession.