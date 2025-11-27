11.2 C
London
Thursday, November 27, 2025
HomeAwardsMethod Grid Wins SME of the Year at APM Project Management Awards...
AwardsBusiness

Method Grid Wins SME of the Year at APM Project Management Awards 2025

By: News Desk

Date:

Related stories

Business

RTGS.global Expands Worldwide Network with Addition of 23 Currencies

RTGS.global, the fintech reshaping cross-border payments and settlement, has...
Blog

5 compelling reasons to install custom car window sunshades as a US vehicle owner

In the United States, sun exposure is an everyday...
Blog

Great Ideas for Summer Activities for Your Kids

Summer is almost here in Australia, and this is...
Health & Wellbeing

A Creative Way to Tell Your Story: Print a Personal Newspaper Online

In an age ruled by glowing screens, something strangely...
Blog

How Web Design Shapes Customer Trust in Preston Businesses

When someone visits your website, they form an opinion...

Method Grid has been named Small to Medium Enterprise of the Year at the APM Project Management Awards 2025, recognising the company’s expanding role in enabling consistent, high-quality project delivery across complex and safety-critical industries.

The award highlights organisations with fewer than 250 employees that demonstrate excellence in both project outcomes and delivery capability. Method Grid was chosen following a two-stage judging process, which included a detailed written submission and a presentation to an expert panel.

Judges praised the company’s impact and innovation, noting:

“A small company making a big industry impact. Their playbook platform stood out as a brilliant fusion of technology and project management expertise. The panel praised their maturity, agility, and ability to deliver complex projects while continuously learning and evolving. Their use of AI and assurance tools reflects genuine foresight, and their commitment to professional growth and inclusive practice really shone through. A dynamic, passionate team who have made real impact.”

The accolade reflects Method Grid’s values-driven culture, which emphasises continuous learning, shared ownership and the development of deep expertise. This people-centred approach underpins the way the company collaborates internally and with clients, creating an environment where skills are nurtured, supported and celebrated. Coupled with ongoing technical innovation, this culture enables Method Grid to deliver meaningful capability uplift across major programmes.

The company’s dual delivery model — combining specialist consulting with an evolving SaaS platform — allows clients to strengthen organisational capability, embed consistent methods and enhance programme assurance.

As a high-performing SME with significant industry influence, Method Grid continues to play a key role in advancing the project management profession.

News Desk
News Desk

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
RTGS.global Expands Worldwide Network with Addition of 23 Currencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

PR News Blog

Your go-to PR news blog covering business, finance, tech, world affairs, and diverse topics with insights, trends, and stories that matter.

Latest

RTGS.global Expands Worldwide Network with Addition of 23 Currencies

Business 0
RTGS.global, the fintech reshaping cross-border payments and settlement, has...

5 compelling reasons to install custom car window sunshades as a US vehicle owner

Blog 0
In the United States, sun exposure is an everyday...

Great Ideas for Summer Activities for Your Kids

Blog 0
Summer is almost here in Australia, and this is...

Popular

RTGS.global Expands Worldwide Network with Addition of 23 Currencies

Business 0
RTGS.global, the fintech reshaping cross-border payments and settlement, has...

5 compelling reasons to install custom car window sunshades as a US vehicle owner

Blog 0
In the United States, sun exposure is an everyday...

Great Ideas for Summer Activities for Your Kids

Blog 0
Summer is almost here in Australia, and this is...

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.