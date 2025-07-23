Waitrose Expands Travel Money Service to 100 Stores Nationwide

• Tea bags, biscuits, and coffee most popular home comforts packed by holiday makers

• Waitrose now stocks pre-packaged euro and US dollar currencies

• Available from Welcome Desks at participating Waitrose stores

Shoppers heading off on holiday can now conveniently collect their euros and US dollars along with their sun lotion, tea bags, and travel essentials from 100 Waitrose stores across the country. The supermarket has launched a new travel money service that allows customers to purchase currency in-store as part of their pre-trip preparations.

Travel money is available to purchase in set amounts at the Welcome Desk in participating Waitrose stores in multiples of €250 euros and $250 (US), up to a maximum of two wallets (€500 or $500). This new offer is aimed at making travel planning easier and more efficient for customers.

The launch follows findings by John Lewis Money revealing that a third (32 per cent) of all holiday makers take tea bags away with them, 19 per cent pack their favourite biscuits, and a similar 18 per cent take coffee on holiday. A quirky 5% even pack their preferred loo roll for the trip.

This Travel Money to Go service complements the Bureau de Change offering in sister John Lewis stores. Customers benefit from competitive rates, and all travel money services are commission free, with rates updated daily to ensure great value.

Speaking about the new service, Matt Richardson from John Lewis Money said: “We know our customers will often do a last minute quick shop before heading on holiday. Our new travel money service means customers can collect their holiday money from 100 Waitrose stores at the same time as buying their last minute tea bags and other travel essentials. Customers should head to the Welcome Desk and our Partners will be happy to help.”

Full travel money options from John Lewis and Waitrose: