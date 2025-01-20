Start Up Donut is offering budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to turn their business dreams into reality with a Start-up Support Package valued at over £3,000.

In collaboration with leading UK experts and prominent small business advocates, Start Up Donut aims to help one lucky individual kickstart their business journey. The package is designed to address key challenges faced by new businesses and provide essential resources to ensure a successful first year.

Rory MccGwire, founder of Start Up Donut, commented: “Starting a business is both exciting and challenging. With so many factors to consider and costs to manage, surviving the first twelve months can be tough. This initiative is our way of supporting aspiring entrepreneurs in navigating these early stages.”

“We’re delighted to be able to offer one business the chance to win this Start-up Support Package to help them navigate their first months in business. We have worked with some of the best names in small business support to put together this Start-up Support Package including HP, Lukango, Coconut, Venture Planner, British Chambers of Commerce, social media expert Luan Wise, ESET and IPSE.”

Danny Nourse, SMB & Commercial PC Business Manager UK at HP told us, “Small businesses are the backbone of the British economy. They provide jobs for more than 16.6 million people and generate 52% of the total UK turnover. That’s why small businesses matter.

“Start-up Donut has been supporting small business owners for more than 30 years. HP is dedicated to helping small businesses unlock their potential, too. Last year, HP helped more than 53,000 small and medium-sized UK businesses with tailored IT advice and solutions, credit and leasing options and onsite support to help them keep their businesses moving forward.”

Alex Clansey, co-founder of Venture Planner said, “Since December 2023, we, at Venture Planner, have helped more than 50,000 businesses plan smarter and grow faster with our cutting-edge, AI-powered business planner. That’s why we’re delighted to partner with Start-up Donut to help one small business to plan and start their business with confidence.”

The competition runs from Monday 13 January until 23.59 on 16 February.