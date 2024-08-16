Buzz Studios Welcomes Industry Veteran Steve Booth as Chairman

Buzz Studios, a leading Cambridge marketing agency renowned for its innovative approach and emphasis on client SEO success, today announced the appointment of Steve Booth as Chairman. Mr Booth brings over 40 years of expertise in advertising, media, digital, and technology to his new role.

Steve Booth is a celebrated entrepreneur with an impressive history of founding and leading successful enterprises. His career began as a Founding Director of Zenith Media, a major force within the Saatchi & Saatchi network. Building on this foundation, Booth established Booth Lockett Makin, a pioneering media operation that set new industry standards. His visionary approach was further exemplified by the creation of Quantum Media, one of the first digital media agencies, placing him at the forefront of the digital revolution. Booth’s strategic leadership continued as he guided BLM Group through a successful acquisition by Havas, a global marketing services group. Following this acquisition, he took on the role of Global Development Director at Havas, where he managed strategic growth initiatives, solidifying his reputation as a leading figure in the media and marketing industries.

Since leaving Havas, Mr Booth has concentrated on advising agencies, media owners, and technology firms on growth and development strategies. His extensive experience and insights will be crucial to Buzz Studios as the agency continues its rapid expansion.

Commenting on his appointment at Buzz Studios, Steve Booth said:

“I am thrilled to be joining Buzz Studios at such a pivotal moment in their growth trajectory. The agency’s commitment to innovation and delivering superior results for clients is truly impressive. I look forward to working with Jonathan Orchard and the talented Buzz Studios team to further develop their capabilities and ensure they remain at the forefront of the marketing services industry.”

Jonathan Orchard, Founder of Buzz Studios, added:

“Steve’s proven track record of success and his deep understanding of the evolving marketing landscape make him a perfect fit for Buzz Studios. His guidance will be instrumental as we continue to scale our agency and deliver exceptional value to our clients. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”