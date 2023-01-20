A two-day Training Course on Rhinoplasty and Facial Plastic Surgery was organized to commemorate TAS Hospital’s opening in Istanbul

Acclaimed surgeon Prof. Dr. Suleyman TAS led the two-day course on closed atraumatic rhinoplasty, face Lift and neck lift, marking the opening of the largest and most advanced hospital in Istanbul’s Gokturk district

Every year, patients from all over the world visit Turkiye to undergo procedures to alter their appearance, leaving the country more confident and happier. Prof. Dr. Suleyman TAS, who has made a significant contribution to the Turkish health sector, also showcased his book.

The 4th Closed Atraumatic Rhinoplasty, Face Lift and Neck Lift Course was held to mark the occasion of the opening of the TAS Hospital in Istanbul. Attended by hundreds of surgeons from a host of countries, the course centered on rhinoplasty, face lift and neck lift surgeries performed and broadcast live by Prof. Dr. Suleyman TAS. Attending surgeons were given the opportunity to practice on fresh cadavers, while surgeons who could not attend physically watched the course online.

Participating surgeons were given the opportunity to learn more about best practices in different surgical procedures, especially in rhinoplasty, face lift and neck lift from Prof. Dr. TAS, who has been organizing similar courses for domestic and international consumption for the past 6 years, while patients also attended to view the best results from operations.

Prof. Dr. TAS said: “This year, the course that we organize annually was held in honor of the opening of the TAS Hospital”.

RHINOPLASTY, FACE LIFT AND NECK LIFT PROCEDURES BROADCAST LIVE

During the 2-day event, Prof. Dr. Suleyman TAS performed live rhinoplasty, breathing surgery, face lift surgery, a neck lift, facial and fat injection procedures, and gave information to over 100 attendee surgeons about the latest developments and technologies used in these operations. Although there are other courses on rhinoplasty, this event was unique as it included the first-ever comprehensive course in which surgeons were presented with the opportunity to learn about performing procedures encompassing the entire body using cadavers.

STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY

Prof. Dr. TAS commented, “We use state-of-the-art technology to achieve the best results before, during, and after the surgery. Micromotor, Fractional Rejuvenation Technology, and Surgical Laser Technologies are just some of the examples of the cutting-edge technologies we use in our procedures. Also, we use our own patented devices to execute any required improvements, transcending the limits set by the current technology. TAS-patented instruments used in operations and the TAS Cast, which offers rapid recovery and pain relief after surgery, are our prominent innovations.”

About TAS Hospital

The TAS Health Group was founded by Prof. Dr. Suleyman TAS. The group’s first clinic, the TAS Aesthetic Surgery Clinic, was opened in Istanbul, followed shortly after by the TAS Global Headquarters, again in Istanbul, aiming to achieve maximum patient satisfaction. TAS Health Group also established TAS Health in London, UK, taking its top-notch services abroad. To offer the best possible services to its patients, TAS Hospital was opened in Istanbul in November with a ceremony attended by over 100 surgeons. The 8-story building has a total indoor area of 5,000 square meters and TAS Hospital employs over 100 experts at the largest private hospital in the most strategic area of Istanbul.

TAS Hospital has a thirty-bed capacity, three operating rooms fully equipped with the latest technology, five hair transplant rooms, three dental treatment rooms, five medical aesthetic rooms, doctor’s polyclinic rooms in 16 different branches, audiometer, radiography, MR, and tomography rooms, 24/7 emergency services, and a medical laboratory, all combined to provide excellent service to patients.

The hospital offers comprehensive services for Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery services (Rhinoplasty, Face Lift, Neck Lift, Fox Eyes, Breast Aesthetics, Hair Transplantation, and Aesthetic Dentistry), Dermatology, Ear Nose and Throat (ENT), Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, Physiotherapy, Orthopedics and Traumatology, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Radiology, General Surgery and Metabolic Surgery, Hair Transplantation, Dental Diseases, Laser Epilation and Beauty Unit, Mammography, Ozone Therapy, Nutrition and Dietician, Psychology, Medical Check Up, and Medical Home Services.

With more than 200 employees worldwide, TAS Health Group continues to take confident and rapid steps to becoming Turkiye’s most prominent health institution.

Why TAS?

Although the word “TAS” taken from the surname of the founder Prof. Dr. Suleyman TAS, it is also an abbreviation that stands for Timeless Aesthetic Surgery. TAS Health Group has chosen to use this brand to reflect the company’s goal of offering health services that transcend time, and to highlight its dedication to perfectionism and pursuing the impossible task of achieving the eternal.

“Using the latest scientific and technological innovation, we at TAS Hospital always offer reliable health services in line with our mission to achieve the best quality.”

