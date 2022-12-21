Why Your Business Should Seriously Consider Adding Online Video to its Marketing Strategy

Looking to generate leads and traffic to your business website, but struggling with your current marketing strategy? It may be time to start adding online video content as part of your marketing campaigns, especially if you are trying to increase brand awareness and your business’ online presence.

Keep reading to find out exactly why you should consider online video content marketing!

Online video for marketing

People love videos – it can be an interesting way to engage an audience with your brand as an alternative to blog posts or static images. We consume videos daily, whether that’s on social media or on streaming platforms, making videos a popular medium to explore when it comes to marketing.

The prominence of platforms such as YouTube has made online video content accessible and familiar to us all – which begs the question:

Why are you not including online video to your marketing strategy (if you haven’t already)?

Online video has evolved throughout the years, with many businesses turning to it to boost their brand awareness to their audiences. From TikTok to Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, to even online events and webinars, there are a wide variety of online video platforms (and types of videos) that you can use and create for your business’ marketing campaigns.

Types of online video for marketing

‘How to…’ videos

One survey has discovered that 48% of online videos created for marketing purposes were explainer videos, and 52% were product demonstrations. where a brand representative or spokesperson explains the functions and features of a product or service that the business is selling. This could be in the form of ‘How to…’ videos which can be useful for new and existing customers. Particularly, YouTube videos with titles such as, ‘How to clean X’ are more likely to rank on top of search engine results when someone searches that specific question, making such videos also beneficial for search engine optimisation (SEO) purposes.

Social Media – Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube Shorts

4 out of the 6 top channels through which people consume video marketing are social media platforms, proving that social media is a popular and powerful marketing avenue for online video creation. As a result, you should utilise social media and the types of videos that can be created on these platforms to enable a wider audience reach, geared towards their target audience.

Webinars

Webinars have become increasingly beloved by marketers since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic saw many businesses turning to webinar platforms for hosting events and presentations that otherwise would’ve been in-person if restrictions had allowed it. Now that we’re in a post-pandemic business world, webinars are still favourable which means you should consider driving customer engagement with webinars.

Webinars are a great way to interact with your audience, showcasing your products and services, and even helping to build a rapport with potential customers – even if it’s only through a digital screen. With a question and answer (Q&A) segment, you’re able to answer customers’ specific pain points, not only encouraging them to trust in your business, but also improving the likelihood of conversion.

And there you have it – just a few reasons why businesses should incorporate video into their marketing strategy.