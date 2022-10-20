ACDSee introduces AI-powered features and significant improvements in ACDSee Photo Studio 2023

ACD Systems International has launched the 2023 edition of its flagship software, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2023. To continue elevating the creative possibilities for photographers of all levels and styles, numerous updates are included in Ultimate 2023. Most notably of these are two new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features: AI Face Edit and AI Actions, and a new Advanced Search feature with AND/OR search capabilities. These features and more enhance your suite of tools to bring your photographic imagination to life.

“The new features and enhancements help photographers edit photos and manage them in a variety of ways, all in an instant. By taking advantage of the new AI Features and Advanced Search, photographers will find their process flowing smoother than ever before. Photo Studio Ultimate 2023 is the ticket to a future where Artificial Intelligence will help transcend a photographer beyond their limits.”

– Frank Lin, COO & CTO

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2023 is now available for pre-order, and will be available to buy outright and with a subscription model September 21st, 2022. Photographers of all skill levels and styles are encouraged to further their craft through the powerful, easy-to-use software.

Top Features:

AI Face Edit – Edit facial features such as the Face, Eyes, Nose, Mouth and more.

AI Actions – Perform complex procedures such as selecting the sky, subject, or removing backgrounds, all with a single click.

Advanced Search with And/Or Logic

Improved and speedier Quick Search

ACDSee Photomerge – Includes Panoramic Stitching, HDR, and Focus Stacking

Shape Selection Tool

Tighter Integration with Microsoft OneDrive™

ACDSee has a loyal following for its Photo Studio products, which have led the industry for decades thanks to their superior Digital Asset Management. With the Ultimate 2023 edition, ACDSee is excited to carry on this tradition by capitalizing on the success of some of its most loved features, including:

Layered Editing

Face Detection & Facial Recognition

Powerful Batch Tools

RAW Development

Light EQ™

Path Text

Pixel Targeting

Color & Tone Wheels

Liquify Tool

RAW support for 700+ cameras

Availability:

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2023 is available now. Visit https://www.acdsee.com/en/products/photo-studio-ultimate/ and try it free for 30 days!