Lovell Homes sponsors Snowdog sculpture for charity art trail

LOVELL HOMES has shown its support for Huddersfield charity, The Kirkwood, by sponsoring the Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees project. This Autumn, towns and villages across Kirklees will be brought to life by a pack of one-of-a-kind decorative Snowdog sculptures.

For eight weeks, 67 Snowdogs will be showcased across Kirklees for local communities to enjoy. With sponsorship from local businesses, the project is raising money for The Kirkwood, which provides vital care for those affected by life-limiting illnesses in the area.

As part of the sponsorship, Lovell’s decorative Snowdog will be on display pride of place in Holmfirth town centre. The Snowdog sculpture was designed by Rachael and Phillippa Corcutt, twin sisters and illustrators of children’s books. Their design Welly Walks was inspired by the British sitcom, Last of the Summer Wine which was filmed in Holmfirth.

Colette Ben Tarcha, regional sales director of the eastern region of Lovell Homes, said: “The communities in all the regions we build in are incredibly important to us, which is why we love getting the chance to be involved with projects like Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees. The sculptures are a brilliant initiative to get local communities talking, aligning perfectly with what we aim to do at Lovell.

“The project is also a great way for Lovell Homes to continue to strengthen its ties with the surrounding communities while helping to spark conversations of the incredible work The Kirkwood Support Life provides to those in need. It was so lovely to see all the designs of the Snowdogs and see the trail bringing the streets to life.”

Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees has been the culmination of over 18 months of hard work by teams working together across the charity, along with multiple sponsors and event partners.

Kathryn Box, the event manager at The Kirkwood said: “It was a pleasure to work alongside many brilliant local businesses like Lovell Homes to create the Snowdog art trail.

“We have had an amazing reaction so far and I hope the Snowdogs spark conversations throughout communities, while adding a little joy to people’s day. Each day we work hard to provide the utmost care to the people and their families we support, but we simply would not be able to do what we do without the support of kind donations and initiatives like our Snowdogs project. A big thank you to Lovell Homes for being a part of this project and their generous sponsorship.”

For more information about The Kirkwood and the Snowdogs Support Life project, please visit: www.snowdogskirklees.org.uk/

For more information about Lovell Homes, visit: https://www.lovell.co.uk/ or call 0113 202 2223