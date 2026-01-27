A new modular computing platform designed to address the diverse needs of industrial workstations, medical imaging, and surveillance applications has been launched by Taiwanese embedded solutions specialist AAEON.

The MEX-BTS, announced on 23rd January 2026, distinguishes itself through its ability to accommodate both MXM 3.1 Type A and Type B graphics processing unit modules, offering users unprecedented flexibility in configuring systems to match specific deployment requirements. This dual-standard compatibility represents a significant departure from traditional fixed-configuration industrial PCs.

AAEON, which trades on the stock exchange under code 6579, has engineered the system to serve multiple vertical markets simultaneously. The Taipei-based manufacturer envisions the platform being deployed in scenarios ranging from AI-enhanced medical imaging to real-time safety monitoring systems across industrial environments.

At the heart of the MEX-BTS lies support for an extensive processor lineup. The system can host more than 30 different CPUs spanning Intel’s 12th, 13th, and 14th generation Core processor families, as well as the Series 2 range, previously known as Bartlett Lake. These processors are supported up to a 65W thermal design power threshold.

Chipset options include the Intel R680E, Q670E, and H610E, with the R680E variant enabling error-correcting code memory support for mission-critical applications where data integrity cannot be compromised.

The modularity concept underpinning the MEX-BTS centres on its graphics capabilities. By supporting both Type A and Type B MXM 3.1 modules from manufacturers including Intel and NVIDIA, the platform allows system integrators to tailor GPU performance to application demands. Type A modules lend themselves to power-conscious deployments such as smart surveillance systems, where efficient, low-latency inference across multiple video feeds is paramount. Meanwhile, Type B modules provide the computational horsepower necessary for demanding workloads like multimodal artificial intelligence processing and rendering 3D medical imaging models in healthcare settings.

According to AAEON, the system’s connectivity options enable it to process inference operations simultaneously across as many as eight video streams when paired with appropriate MXM GPU modules.

Despite its compact footprint of 295mm by 186mm by 50mm, the MEX-BTS incorporates comprehensive input/output provisions. Peripheral integration is facilitated through up to six LAN ports, four COM ports, and six USB connections, providing ample bandwidth for cameras, sensors, and other industrial equipment.

For industrial automation environments, the platform includes 16-bit general-purpose input/output, SMBus co-layed with I2C interfaces, and accepts a broad 19V to 24V direct current power input range, accommodating the variable power infrastructure common in factory and facility settings.

Memory configuration utilises two SODIMM slots capable of housing up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM. Systems configured with the Intel R680E chipset gain access to ECC memory functionality, adding another layer of reliability for applications where system stability is non-negotiable.

Storage expansion is addressed through two M.2 2280 M-Key slots, providing pathways to high-capacity solid-state drives. Wireless connectivity options are catered for via an M.2 3052 B-Key slot alongside a full-size Mini Card slot, enabling integration of Wi-Fi, cellular, or other wireless communication modules.

The slim profile of the MEX-BTS makes it particularly suitable for space-constrained installations, whether mounted in control cabinets, medical equipment racks, or security operations centres where real estate is at a premium.

Operating system compatibility extends across Windows 10 from version 22H2 onwards, Windows 11, and Ubuntu 24.04 running Kernel 6.11, giving system builders flexibility in their software platform selection.

Founded in 1992, AAEON has established itself as a prominent developer and manufacturer of industrial Internet of Things and AI Edge computing solutions. The company’s portfolio encompasses industrial motherboards, ruggedised tablets, embedded AI systems, universal customer premises equipment network appliances, and LoRaWAN and WWAN solutions. AAEON maintains collaborative relationships with leading semiconductor manufacturers to ensure platform stability and reliability, whilst also offering OEM and ODM services to clients globally.

The MEX-BTS represents AAEON’s latest effort to address the growing convergence of industrial computing with artificial intelligence workloads, where the ability to scale processing capabilities according to specific application requirements has become increasingly valuable. By enabling both modest and substantial GPU configurations within the same basic platform architecture, the company aims to reduce the complexity and cost associated with maintaining multiple distinct product lines for different use cases.

Further technical specifications and product information for the MEX-BTS are available through AAEON’s official website product pages.