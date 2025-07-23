A30 Cornwall Dualling Scheme Closure

One of the most significant infrastructure projects in Cornwall for decades, involving the A30 dualling between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross, is now in its final stages, with a total cost of £ 330 million. National Highways, working alongside major contractor Costain, has revealed a list of closures to complete the outstanding work on the 8.7-mile dual carriageway, which is critical to linking the communities of Cornwall and is an economic booster for the state. With the project entering its final stages, these two closures will bring the finishing line closer to providing a safer, faster, and more sustainable A30, but motorists can expect traffic disruption in the short term.

The busiest major road in Cornwall, the 110-mile A30 between Launceston and Penzance, is a well-known lifeline for locals, businesses, and tourists. The dualling project, started in March 2020, aims to convert the single-lane road section between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross into a contemporary dual carriageway capable of running at 70mph.

The upgrade is a remedy to the old effects of congestion, safety, and economic bottlenecks, especially during peak tourist periods. They include a project that will see an estimated 500-750million worth of economic benefits unlocked in the coming 50-60 years, thanks to an investment of 8 million euros of the European regional development fund, 12 million of construction money, and also the central government funding.

Final Closures and What They Mean for Motorists

National Highways has planned a series of shutdowns to complete the project, with the latest one scheduled for July 14 to July 26, 2025. During such closures between 8pm-6 am, the remedial work i.e. resurfacing, permanent signage, footpath surfacing and white lining at the Carland Cross junction were completed. The eastbound on- and off-slips at Chiverton Interchange were both closed for the entire four weeks, and the diversion route was via the A3075 to Goonhavern, B3285 south to Boxheater, and then back to the A30 at Carland Cross. This was done to cause the least disruption, and no closures were planned on weekends. However, motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and add time to their trips.

In the earlier closure in February (February 17-22), overnight closures allowed verge and telecommunications work to be completed, before reopening the old A30 near Zelah on March 2 as the new B3288. This new local link will provide communities such as Zelah with better connectivity, and development work on the B3285 between Boxheater and Carland Cross will continue until the end of March. The lane closures and temporary traffic lights at Carland Cross were maintained until March, allowing verge finishing work to be carried out without affecting the main dual carriageway.

It was a significant milestone, as the dual carriageway itself opened to traffic on June 24, 2024, before the summer holidays began. An eventual weekend closure from June 21 to June 24 saw all junctions and lanes reopened, and the A30 has become a continuous dual carriageway between Exeter and Camborne. Through this ancillary work, such as planting, landscaping, and hedging, the project continues to fulfill its environmental responsibilities.

Economic and Safety Effects

It is an upgrade of the A30 road, but much more than that, the A30 scheme is also a game-changer in Cornwall. The National Highways believes that the new highway will prevent 25 deaths, 173 serious injuries, and 1,037 slight injuries over the next 50 to 60 years.

Companies are already looking forward to making a profit, and one local company has reported that it plans to expand its daily deliveries to one to five times a day once the road fully opens, which would unlock tremendous economic potential. At the project’s completion, the final single-lane road between the M5 and Camborne will be removed, alleviating traffic and reducing the commute time for commuters and tourists alike.

The tourism industry in Cornwall, which attracts thousands of people to its beaches and attractions in the summer, will experience a smoother traffic flow. Nevertheless, the timing of the project has played a highly crucial role; that is why National Highways is keen to complete it on time to avoid peak seasons that cause a lot of interference. The new dual carriageway is avoiding well-known accident black-spots such as Chiverton Cross, where there were 29 injury collisions and four fatal or serious collisions during that period.

Local Considerations and “Green” Concerns

Not without controversy, the project would bring huge benefits with it. The scheme has been criticized by environmentalists and local farmers, including organic farmer Peter Mewton, as ecologically harmful due to the destruction of mature trees, soil disturbance, and the destruction of habitats. Mewton referred to the project as a destruction project, lamenting the fact that four hectares of his farm were to be acquired.

National Highways responds with a focus on achieving a 20% net gain in the environment, including 33 multi-species crossings. These crossings comprise 11 under-bridges, two over-bridges, five drainage culverts, and two dry wildlife passages, which are designed to support the presence of otters, badgers, and bats. National Wildflower Centre at Eden has also been commissioned to develop a planting scheme involving the planting of Cornish wildflower mixes along the route to increase the biodiversity.

Looking Ahead

With the A30 dualling scheme almost complete, the National Highways and Costain are looking forward to completing local road connections and landscaping. The second bottleneck, between Hayle and Penzance, may require several years of planning and a strong business case before any dualling can proceed further. One might be tempted to say that the major challenge is to ensure that the new A30 lives up to its billing as the promise of safer, faster, and more reliable travel.

Motorists are urged to stay informed through National Highways on the internet (www.trafficengland.com) or follow @HighwaysSWEST on X to receive real-time updates on closures and diversions. As the project will be entirely completed by the beginning of the summer, Cornwall will soon undergo a life-changing upgrade that will provide a balance between economic development, safety, and environmental compatibility.