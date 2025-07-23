One of the busiest thoroughfares in the United Kingdom is the M25, also known as the orbital motorway of the city of London, which carries over 200,000 vehicles per day across Greater London and connects to major motorways such as the M1, M3, and M4. Given its vital importance to the country’s transport system, any shutdowns along this 117-mile section have the potential to disrupt transport massively, especially for those scheduled to use main circulation points such as Heathrow and Gatwick airports. When drivers are rearranging their routes, one of the questions on their mind is whether the M25 will be closed this weekend, July 25-27, 2025. In this paper, the author will analyze the state of scheduled closures and provide motorists with relevant information.

Looking for Weekend Closures

According to the most up-to-date reports, there are no planned weekend stoppages to the M25 on July 25-27, 2025. The essential closures on those highways are generally announced at least four weeks in advance, so that drivers can plan alternative routes. Recent data reveal that the final series of full weekend closures took place in the area of junctions 10 to 11 in Surrey between March 21st and 24th, 2025, as part of a £ 317 million development of the region designed to improve road safety and traffic flow at the junction by the A3. And it was the last full closure of that particular scheme, by full closures of entire weekends will resume on the M25 later this calendar year. Nevertheless, smaller-scale projects, such as overnight road closures or lane reductions, can still be implemented.

This weekend, there have been reported incidents that may cause disturbances to travel. On 23 July 2025, an accident on the M25 clockwise between junctions 5 (Sevenoaks) and 6 (Godstone) saw lane 1 closed, which resulted in delays of at least 45 minutes. Although all the lanes have now reopened, delays remain, and they could also extend into the weekend, mainly if any other events occur. The other recent incident was a breakdown on the clockwise carriageway of junction 27 (M11), which led to severe congestion extending to junction 24. These occasions clearly indicate the importance of reviewing real-time traffic reports before departure.

Ongoing and Planned Works

Although there are no confirmed total road closures for this weekend, a series of maintenance and improvement works will be carried out on the M25, which may result in the temporary closure of the road or the limitation of lanes or individual directions. For example, junction 10, one of the busiest and most hazardous sections of the M25, has been undergoing a crucial upgrade since 2022.

The A3 improvements, which involve the installation of the first heathland bridge in the UK, Cockcrow Bridge, are designed to add lanes and improve safety. This work was actually the last final full weekend closure on this project has been achieved, but there are more works, including 12-hour overnight closures, to be carried out in the autumn. Motorists should be aware that this may impact travel, particularly in the evenings or early mornings.

Additionally, work is underway at junction 28 on the M25 in Essex, where it intersects with the A12; the junction is being improved through projects such as utility diversions and resurfacing. Brook Street roundabout. As of May 2026, closures on the roundabout will be completed, although no works are scheduled for this weekend. Temporary lane closures or speed restrictions may also be caused by other maintenance procedures, such as bridge repair, upgrading of signage, or clearing drainage. As an example, in the past, overnight bridge joint repairs and resurfacing have been reported at various points on the M25, typically occurring between 10 PM and 5:30 AM.

Diversion and Travel: Advice

National Highways identify and offer formal diversion routes in the event of any last-minute closures or incidents to mitigate the impact. As an example, during the past closures of junctions 10 and 11, the clockwise direction was switched onto the A3 northbound to the A245 and A320 and rejoined the M25 at junction 11. Those going anticlockwise used the A320 running southwards to the A245, then turned back to the A3 at junction 10.

It is highly recommended that motorists use these official routes and refrain from using satellite navigation devices, which may route them into inappropriate roads or locations where drivers face Charges to enter the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) areas. National Highways has reassured motorists that the ULEZ will be waived during the closure on the official diversion route.

For travelers planning a weekend road trip, it is essential to check live updates on the traffic situation. The closing page on the National Highways and Traffic England page provides up-to-date data on incidents and works, both planned and impeding. Tools such as monitoring delays and planning journeys were also available in the RAC Route Planner and the AA Route Planner. It is advised that drivers ensure their cars are in a fit state to be on the road by checking that the fuel, oil, coolant, and tyres are in good condition to prevent vehicle breakdown, which may worsen the situation.

On Key Destin Reset

The fact that M25 is near Heathrow and Gatwick airports makes its condition important to travelers. Although there are no anticipated service disruptions on 25-27 July, unexpected situations may arise, which could impact accessibility to these hubs. In previous closures, airline companies warned passengers about extended travel times, and the same measures might be required in case of delays. For people traveling to the center of London or attending events such as concerts or sports matches, shorter and less stressful journey experiences can be provided by taking an alternative route through public transport, specifically the Elizabeth Line, which can either depart from London Victoria to Heathrow or Gatwick Express.

Staying Informed

It is good that there are no organised full closures of the motorway over the weekend, as there is a lot of traffic on the M25, and therefore, minimal disruption can cause a severe delay. Drivers on the road can stay informed by following news on National Highways, BBC Surrey, or social media accounts such as @HighwaysSEAST, for access to the latest updates.

It is also possible to sign up for weekly highway bulletins offered by Surrey County Council or National Highways, which will provide prior information about upcoming works. With the right information and preparation, drivers can navigate the M25 with the least difficulty and enjoy safer, smoother journeys.