Larry the Cat 10 Downing Street

Politicians are changing hands, almost like changing of the guards, but one resident has stood the test of time since the beginning of the decade with a pleasant purring sound going through the political mayhem, which continues, i.e., Larry the Cat, the 10 Downing Street resident. Formerly titled as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry has grown up to be a national British hero, sitting stoically in the background and presiding over the business of government with distinctive aloofness.

Shelter to Statesman

Larry was adopted in 2011 through the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home when David Cameron was the Prime Minister of the country. Assigning Larry to regulate the mouse population on the Prime Minister’s residence, the cat won the hearts of the herds of people at once by his playfulness and, sometimes, unwillingness to hunt mice.

The fact that he appeared was symbolic. The UK was making its way through post-recession recovery, and Larry provided the UK with a furry calm face. And with political uncertainty on the rise – Brexit? The change of leadership? – Larry was a man who had never changed.

Outlasting Prime Ministers

During this time, after having moved in, Larry has witnessed five Prime Ministers change their faces:

David Cameron (2010-2016)

Theresa May (2016-2019)

Boris Johnson (2019-2022)

Liz ‘Avocado on toast’ Truss (2022, for 49 days)

Rishi Sunak (2022 – 2025, and…).

As every new PM takes over, there is speculation: will Larry stay? This has always been answered with a yes. He has no leader to follow, but it is part of No.10.

Popular Viral and Popular Love

The fame of Larry does not start at the gates of Downing Street. He is a confirmed social media celebrity. There are Twitter pages devoted to Larry, which daily offer portions of humor, cheek, and subtle mockery of politicians.

His most memorable moments are something like:

Gazing at a fox in the appearance yard of Downing Street

Lying under the motorcade of President Trump as a snubbery act

Running after pigeons in press briefings

And of course, all the time he gets locked out trying to go to No.10, and the security just ignores him.

Larry has been portrayed as the quiet observer of British politics, and people can count on their elected leaders more than on anyone else.

What is Life Like for Larry?

As it may seem, Larry is not just a political mascot. He has a duty position and duties. He is serious about his work (provided he is in the mood).

He receives regular vet checks, is well-fed, and takes his naps on the windowsills of one of the most powerful buildings in the UK. He is taken care of daily by staff members and not the Prime Minister.

He goes on to have his daily routine of:

Front courtyard morning watch

Sleeping in the sun in the middle of the day

The want of success in occasionally or incontinently pursuing mice

Appearing before the press is silent

Larry in the British Culture

Larry is not just a pet, he is a run of British political theatre. He is a part of cartoons, his image sparked off merchandise, and he always appears as a target of editorial commentary when political unrest flares up.

Larry, too, in the minds of most, represents the British people: reserved, watchful, unmoved by anarchy, and easily able to survive the subsequent significant upheaval.

What’s Next for Larry?

Larry is only 16 years but technically a senior citizen. He is nonetheless endearing, zesty and debonair. There are some rumors that he is going to retire, however, there has been no confirmation yet.

There are even those who claim that he can live longer than the next Prime Minister. That is not an unreasonable bet in the UK, which has experienced a high level of political turnover over the last couple of years.

Final Thoughts

In this fast-paced world, Larry the Cat continues to provide something that Britain is desperately seeking: stability. With the incoming and the outgoing PMs, Larry, unperturbed, observes, balancing on his own roost, silently criticizing, sometimes even sleeping, always letting us remember who is behind the scenes at Downing Street.